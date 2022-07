There was a special delivery at Seven Lakes Fire and Rescue in late May. It wasn’t an emergency birth of a bouncing baby, but a shiny, new addition to the fleet. Weighing in at 52,500 pounds and standing 10-feet, nine-inches and just over 34 feet long, the 2013 Ferrara Ember Rescue/Pumper will provide the department some welcome versatility.

SEVEN LAKES, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO