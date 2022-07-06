ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IR Magazine Think Tank – Europe: How to engage with shareholders during inflation and supply-chain disruption

Cover picture for the articleIR professionals should stay close to their management teams and what is happening on the ‘shop floor’ to quickly respond to questions from investors and analysts. ‘Be loud, clear and constant in messaging’ is the advice attendees heard at the latest IR Magazine Think Tank –...

US eyes counter-China moves in Southeast Asia

BANGKOK (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is visiting Thailand as the Biden administration moves to show its commitment to Southeast Asia in the face of a relentless push for influence in the region from China. Blinken was meeting with senior Thai officials and democracy activists from neighboring Myanmar on Sunday in Bangkok. He signed an agreement with Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai expanding the U.S.-Thailand “Strategic Alliance and Partnership.” Blinken came to Thailand after attending an international conference in Bali, Indonesia, where he also raised concerns about China’s increasing assertiveness in talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Like its predecessors, the Biden administration has watched China’s rapid growth warily and sought to hold it to international standards without significant success. Blinken said Saturday that China’s support for Russia in its war in Ukraine poses a threat to the rules-based order and complicates already tense relations between Washington and Beijing.
One of Mark Cuban’s Latest Deals just Filed for Bankruptcy

It was only nine months ago that Dallas Mavericks owner and Shark Tank co-host Mark Cuban was backing a cryptocurrency company. Today, the company just filed for bankruptcy. Voyager Digital cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy as the overall cryptocurrency market is down. Bitcoin (BTC) reached a high of $68,789.63 in November 2022. Today, Bitcoin is trading for $21,495.
