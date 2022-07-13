ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love Is in the Air! Here Are the 5 Best Shoes to Wear to Weddings This Summer

By Robyn Merrett
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rzhre_0gWnuJLF00
DSW (4)

There's no season like summer wedding season . The tropical destinations, the outdoor venues and blooming flowers make this time of year incredibly romantic.

However, there's another reason we can't get enough warm weather nuptials: the clothing. In the summer, both brides and wedding guests have more options when it comes to attire. You can watch your favorite couple say "I do" in a flowy mini dress, a strapless gown, a figure-flattering jumpsuit or even a matching shorts set. You can show skin or be completely covered up — the choices are endless. The same goes for footwear.

Since you don't have to worry about your feet getting cold, there's no better time than now to try out this year's most sought-after shoe trends. We're talking strappy sandals, padded slides, slip-on heels and more. You can also play around with textures, stepping out in woven pieces or classic leather.

Lucky for you, we've compiled a list of the best styles to wear, and don't worry, we've included some comfortable options as well!

Keep scrolling to find your next summer wedding shoe:

These Trendy Jute Sandals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Mkct_0gWnuJLF00
DSW

Nothing screams summer like a jute sandal. This style from Steve Madden features a woven wicker strap, a trendy square toe, and a stable block heel. Reviewers say this shoe pairs well with anything and can be worn every day.

These Trendy Sparkly Pumps

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yTTIS_0gWnuJLF00
DSW

Everyone needs a pointed-toe pump. These Kelly & Katie heels enhance the trend with a glittery bow at the center. Try pairing the look with a silk dress or wide-leg trousers for a timeless ensemble.

These Puffy Sandals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XK9w9_0gWnuJLF00
DSW

Puffy shoes are having a major moment right now. The thick leather straps on these Vince Camuto shoes create quite the statement. Shoppers have called this shoe comfortable and recommend styling them with jeans or a sundress.

These Woven Sandals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Pms9_0gWnuJLF00
DSW

These Marc Fisher shoes combine two trends in one: a puffy strap and a square toe. The sharp detail elongates the leg, and the woven strap delivers a little drama. Reviewers say this style is perfect for a long night of dancing.

These Green Sandals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vo7to_0gWnuJLF00
DSW

This season is all about vibrant colors. These strappy Marc Fisher sandals are easy to slip on and feature sparkles at the strap. The style is finalized with a comfortable block heel.

Check out more of our picks and deals here !

