Rita Cantina is one of the best Mexican restaurants out east. They have a lovely outdoor dining area and Oaxacan-inspired indoor dining room with orange and beige walls adorned with modern cacti. The bar is always full with locals and visitors enjoying fresh oysters and margaritas. The menu is Mexican but with a modern twist. A menu favorite is the Crescent Farm Duck Carnitas, which is such a testament to Rita’s commitment to using local and fresh ingredients. This large plate allows you to create multiple tacos using succulent duck, crisp butter lettuce, guacamole, and salsa.

SAG HARBOR, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO