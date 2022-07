Helen L. Scheumann, 95, of Ossian, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at her residence. She was born Sept. 2, 1926, to Fred Stoppenhagen and Frieda Bultemeier Stoppenhagen. On July 6, 1946, Helen was united in marriage to Edward Scheumann at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ossian. He preceded her in death on April 7, 1999.

