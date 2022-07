More than 1,000 firefighters are working in Alaska as the state continues to experience an intense fire season, with more than 225 active fires. There were 4,500 lightning strikes in Alaska Tuesday — the latest in a run of days with thousands of ground strikes. There were also another 13 new, primarily lightning sparked wildfires in the state Tuesday, mostly in the Interior. National Weather Service meteorologist Jim Brader said the situation is the product of high pressure over Northwestern Canada and low pressure in the Bering Sea.

ALASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO