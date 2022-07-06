Connie Fulkerson of Oxford

Kids who wish to attend summer camp can still apply for assistance through the Orion Area Youth Assistance (OAYA). The OAYA offers scholarships for both day camps and overnight camps. “We have already awarded almost $5,500 in scholarships for this summer but have some extra funds available since we didn’t...
Orion Twp. — When voters head to the polls for the Aug. 2 Primary Election, they will be asked to continue funding a local transportation system that assists people unable to drive due to health issues and/or financial constraints. The North Oakland Transportation Authority (NOTA) is requesting a five-year...
Love INC of Northern Oakland County is partnering with Oxford Free Methodist Church to bring a Clothes Closet to help area families in need. The Clothes Closet was previously located at St. Mary’s in the Hills Episcopal Church in Orion Township. Through their GAP ministry, Love INC (Love In...
ORION TWP. — Golling Buick GMC is holding several car shows this summer to raise money for local charities. Enjoy the warm weather by checking out some classic cars, enjoy classic rock music emceed by Rockin’ Ronnie, eat summer food favorites and most of all, have fun while checking classic muscle cars, hot rods, trucks, cruisers and more.
