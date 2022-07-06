Summer classic car shows hosted by Golling Buick GMC to benefit local charities

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 10-year-old boy has died after falling off of a play structure and into the lake at Camp Dearborn, Michigan State Police said. The incident happened at about 6 p.m. on July 6 at the Camp Dearborn beach area in Milford Township. Police say troopers responded to reports of a child falling off of a floating play structure in the middle of the main lake. The boy was unresponsive, and officials with the Milford Fire Department transported him to a local hospital after finding a pulse. MSP officials say life-saving measures were unsuccessful. In addition to this they reported that an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, but “it appears this was a tragic accident.” © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DEARBORN, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO