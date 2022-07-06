State Rep. Shelia Stubbs honored with WCA Outstanding Legislator Award

Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday that Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS) Secretary Dawn Crim will be leaving his administration on Aug. 1. “Secretary Crim has been absolutely critical to my administration from the very beginning, and her leadership has been indispensable on several fronts—from her efforts to ensure we have high standards for those serving and caring for Wisconsinites across our state to monitoring and preventing the misuse of prescription drugs to her work as chair of my Equity and Inclusion Advisory Council and so much more,” said Gov. Evers in a statement. “Even before joining my cabinet, I’ve known Dawn to be an exceptional leader, and I’ve long considered her to be a great friend. There is no challenge she hasn’t been willing to take on and work to solve, including throughout the many challenges we’ve faced together over the last three years. I’m incredibly grateful for her extraordinary service to the people of Wisconsin, and I wish her and her family all the best.”

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO