The 2022 Audi RS 3 Does It All

No stereo, no aircon, no cupholders, no satnav – good. The 997.2 GT3 RS might be low on luxury, but your compensation is 450bhp. Now, let’s go rallying. Ask Andreas Preuninger, manager of Porsche High Performance Cars, what part he’s most proud of on his new baby the 911 GT3 RS, and the answer comes back as "all of it". But my inner geek has a thing for the intake manifold. It’s only saved 1kg, but Porsche re-designed it anyway. It sums up the whole philosophy of finessing perfection, this obsession with detail. To give you another example, the carbon fibre rear wing has a non-uniform profile between the sides and centre because the airflow is different over the wheelarches compared to the middle of the car. And the amount of downforce this RS generates at 100mph is the same as the old car had at 190.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO