Inglewood, CA

Man's body pulled from lake at SoFi Stadium

By FOX 11 Digital Team
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINGLEWOOD, Calif. - The body of a man was pulled from the lake in front of SoFi Stadium Wednesday morning in Inglewood. According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, they received a call...

Body found in lake at SoFi Stadium

A man’s body was pulled from the lake at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Wednesday, and an investigation was underway. Firefighters were sent to the stadium shortly after 6:20 a.m., after receiving a report from security personnel who noticed the man on video hopping a fence on the West Century Boulevard side of the stadium and moving toward the lake, according to Inglewood Mayor James Butts and the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Authorities searching lake outside of SoFi Stadium after reports of body in the water

Authorities were engaged in an hours-long search for a possible body inside of the lake outside of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood early Wednesday morning.After receiving reports of someone in the water just after 6 a.m., Los Angeles County Fire Department, Inglewood Police Department and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department units rushed to the scene. Special search-and-rescue teams joined a dive teams and lifeguards that were also called to aid in the search. There was no description of the person who was reportedly in the water. CBS reporters on the scene detailed that a Los Angeles County Coroner's van had been called to the scene, and witnessed them placing something into the back of the vehicle.As of 11:00 a.m., after more than five hours of searching authorities had yet to confirm if a body was found. Rivers Lake, a manmade body of water connected to SoFi Stadium, the home of the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers, is reportedly about 15-feet deep and spans more than six acres. It holds a little more than 11 million gallons of water.This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
