ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwick, MA

National motocross races coming to Southwick Saturday

By Amy Phillips, Alanna Flood
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qVrCE_0gWnDYwT00

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP)– Motocross fans will be flocking to Southwick on Saturday for the 41st running of the Southwick National .

The event is part of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship 50th anniversary season. Southwick is one of several stops on this year’s tour.

30,000 fans attend motocross competition in Southwick

“After two years of challenges to successfully implement a championship calendar in the midst of a global pandemic, we are incredibly eager for the season that lies ahead this summer. We’ll have an opportunity to properly celebrate the 50th anniversary of this storied championship and pay homage to the individuals and venues who helped elevate American motocross to the forefront of the sport on a global scale,” said Davey Coombs, President of MX Sports Pro Racing.

According to Rick Johnson, General Manager of the track named The Wick 338, the capacity of the track is 18-to-20,000 and with sunny weather forecasted for the weekend, turn out is expected to be high. This event is not only great for local motocross fans, but also local businesses.

“Well there’s a lot of people coming to town and I think that’s a great thing for the town… we definitely will see some take out…. for the most part we get a lot of out of town people, we had people in here last night from florida, from texas – from all over the place. so it’s kinda cool to see people congregate from all parts of the country,” said George Zantouliapis, owner of Zanto Restaurant.

Driving through this community you’ll notice signs on restaurants welcoming riders in anticipation of the big race Saturday. There are many small businesses that line Route 202 that are looking forward to a boost in business.

The Wick 338 has seen many national championships since 1976. General admission tickets are still available on the Pro Motorcross Championship website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWLP

Springfield welcomes back Movies in the Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Movies in the Park returns Monday with showtimes in four different parks each week. The event was first held last year and is now returning with new movies on large inflatable screens. Mayor Sarno stated, “My administration is committed to continuing to enhance...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Southwick, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
State
Florida State
City
Florida, MA
Southwick, MA
Sports
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Central Mass. by the Numbers

An old Worcester home stands on the threshold of a new era, with new owners. Buying the Salisbury House at Highland and Harvard streets this spring as its new headquarters, Preservation Worcester plans a renovation project including a trades preservation school that will become the linchpin of its educational programming. A Salvage Shop in the basement will sell the historical bits and pieces that are treasures to renovators and restorers, either professional or amateur. Grants are already in place to support the new trades preservation program and Preservation Worcester hopes to begin in the fall with local tradespeople as instructors.
WORCESTER, MA
WWLP

100-year-old snapping turtle returns home to Watershops Pond

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A triumphant return home Sunday to Watershops Pond for Bonaparte; the more than 100-year-old snapping turtle. A big crowd at Springfield College was there to wish Bonaparte well as the nearly 50 pound turtle once again entered the waters of the recently refilled Watershops Pond. He was taken when the Lake had to be emptied almost two years ago. Since then he’s been under the care of the Turtle Rescue League of Southbridge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motocross#The Southwick National#American
WTNH

DEEP: Animal in Woodbridge likely a bobcat

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said that the animal Woodbridge residents believed was a mountain lion is most likely a bobcat. Woodbridge residents reported seeing a mountain lion to the police department on Friday. One report came in from Salem Road and another on Pease Road. Woodbridge police […]
WOODBRIDGE, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
moderncampground.com

Prospect Mountain Campground, New Addition to Blue Water Portfolio

Ocean City, Maryland-based outdoor hospitality specialist Blue Water continues its rapid expansion by adding Prospect Mountain Campground in Granville, Massachusetts, to its management portfolio. According to a press release, Blue Water is continuing its partnership with real estate developer National Land Lease Capital for property operations. Prospect Mountain Campground is...
WWLP

Watershops Pond re-filled and re-stocked for summer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For thousands of Springfield families summer isn’t complete without recreational activities on Watershops Pond. The pond is also known as Lake Massassoit. Now that it has been filled with millions of gallons of water and restocked with fish, familiar activities have returned to the waterway.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

25K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy