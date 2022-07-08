National motocross races coming to Southwick Saturday

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP)– Motocross fans will be flocking to Southwick on Saturday for the 41st running of the Southwick National .

The event is part of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship 50th anniversary season. Southwick is one of several stops on this year’s tour.

“After two years of challenges to successfully implement a championship calendar in the midst of a global pandemic, we are incredibly eager for the season that lies ahead this summer. We’ll have an opportunity to properly celebrate the 50th anniversary of this storied championship and pay homage to the individuals and venues who helped elevate American motocross to the forefront of the sport on a global scale,” said Davey Coombs, President of MX Sports Pro Racing.

According to Rick Johnson, General Manager of the track named The Wick 338, the capacity of the track is 18-to-20,000 and with sunny weather forecasted for the weekend, turn out is expected to be high. This event is not only great for local motocross fans, but also local businesses.

“Well there’s a lot of people coming to town and I think that’s a great thing for the town… we definitely will see some take out…. for the most part we get a lot of out of town people, we had people in here last night from florida, from texas – from all over the place. so it’s kinda cool to see people congregate from all parts of the country,” said George Zantouliapis, owner of Zanto Restaurant.

Driving through this community you’ll notice signs on restaurants welcoming riders in anticipation of the big race Saturday. There are many small businesses that line Route 202 that are looking forward to a boost in business.

The Wick 338 has seen many national championships since 1976. General admission tickets are still available on the Pro Motorcross Championship website .

