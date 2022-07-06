Top Model Agency Runway Waiters Elevates The Events Industry

Source: Runway Waiters

Every event is a reflection of the host. Elevating the ambiance and service at your events is crucial to ensure you provide a memorable experience for your guests. In the age of social media, people are always looking for an experience, so you should look for ways to make your event more spectacular. That can be done in many ways, from food and drink options to event décor, but it’s also worth considering what kind of staff you have on hand. That’s where Runway Waiters comes in.

Runway Waiters is a luxury staffing agency that provides high fashion models skilled in bar-tending, serving, brand promotion, and hosting for upscale events, store openings, and private parties. Specializing in high-end model staffing, the company helps bring a sense of class and glamor that elevates any setting

Runway Waiters was established to bring together the model and event industries. At Runway Waiters, you get beautiful faces with warm personalities to work as waiters or hostesses at various events. These are not just any average event workers, either. Runway Waiters is unique because they only hire models signed to top modeling agencies such as Wilhelmina, Ford Models, NEXT Models, IMG, Elite, Storm, and The Lions, to name a few.

These models are more than pretty faces, too. These poised, attractive models bring the same zeal and passion they exhibit on runways to upscale events, store openings, and private parties to help event planners to put their best foot forward in their next event.

“The models that work the Fashion Show Runways internationally and book major fashion campaigns are the same models that work the events,” the CEO reports. “They can be on the runway for NYFW one day and be tray passing champagne at Louis Vuitton’s spring line event the next.”

When you hire Runway Waiters, you’re hiring the best of the best in their field and contributing to a win-win situation for everyone involved. Models are constantly looking for work between model campaigns, runway shows, and photoshoots, so this allows them to use their skills and help event planners put their best forward in their next event. This team guarantees an unforgettable experience that will leave people talking about how great your event was for years to come.

From working mostly in in-store settings showcasing brands’ clothing in Los Angeles, Runway Waiters has expanded its reach to every major city in America, including Hawaii. The brand has done events at some of the most exclusive places in the world and even had times where they staff 50 events across the country in one weekend.

The brand continues to expand in the production and high-end events nationwide using in-store services, brand ambassadors, catering staff, and more. Runway Waiters has produced many successful events for brands like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Adidas, and the CEO says they are looking forward to taking on larger projects.

The goal is to scale the company further and make it a household name renowned for its event models. “We can’t ever become complacent because by the time we’re comfortable with one entity of event model staffing,” the CEO asserts.

Their key to achieving that is staying up-to-date with new trends and being flexible. That way, they hope Runway Waiters will continue to make its mark in the industry and cement its place for years to come.