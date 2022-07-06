What Fraud? Tone-Deaf 'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Brings $2K Gucci Handbag To Pretrial Hearing

Source: Chad Kirkland/Bravo

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah was spotted with what appeared to be a $2,500 Gucci bag at her final pretrial hearing as she faces wire fraud and money laundering charges.

Shah, 48, made an appearance in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, sporting the red velvet designer purse featuring black patent leather trim.

Source: Chad Kirkland/Bravo

The Bravolebrity was clad in a checkered black suit and had another Louis Vuitton bag in tow worth upwards of $3,600, according to the New York Post, which obtained video of her leaving the courtroom. Her husband, Sharrieff Shah, was there beside her.

She's currently awaiting trial after pleading not guilty.

Prosecutors said that her longtime assistant Stuart Smith — who pleaded guilty to the alleged telemarketing scheme in late November — would testify against Shah during the hearing. Smith had initially pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Judge Sidney Stein set a trial date for July 18 at 9:30 AM, Radar can confirm, and said the case would take about five weeks.

Source: Natalie Cass/Bravo

Last month, RadarOnline.com learned that federal prosecutors ripped Shah, claiming she was refusing to turn over evidence.

"To date, the defendant has not produced any materials to the Government pursuant to her reciprocal discovery obligations," federal prosecutors wrote in a letter to the judge.

Shah fired back and said she would be more than willing to provide any documents they find or intend to use at a trial.

She has been accused of running a multi-state telemarketing scheme that targeted the elderly, working-class Americans, according to federal prosecutors. Shah has denied the claims and her arrest became a big storyline in the second season of RHOSLC.

Not only did she plead her innocence verbally and in court filings, but she also opted to do so in emblazoned messages for her recent clothing launch.

Source: Fred Hayes/Bravo

Shah announced the creation of a "Shah Squad" 11-piece merch line on March 8, with prices ranging from $25 to $120.

The back of one shirt reads "NOT GUILTY" and includes the hashtag #FREEJENSHAH. Another item for sale is a "Shah Squad" hoodie.