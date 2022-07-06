ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Crazy Town Singer Shifty Shellshock Arrested For DUI Months After Debuting Soleil Moon Frye Romance

By Ryan Naumann
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=267ia9_0gWn3Xo100
Source: mega;@moonfrye/instagram

UPDATE — 1:18 PM PT - Sources close to the situation tell us Shifty and Soleil have not been together for months.

Article continues below advertisement

Crazy Town singer Shifty Shellshock was arrested for driving under the influence in Los Angeles only months after going public with his romance with his childhood friend, Soleil Moon Frye

According to court records obtained by Radar, 47-year-old Shifty (real name: Seth Binzer) was pulled over on June 19 by the LAPD. The rockstar was arrested around 9:53 PM and then booked into a local jail hours later.

Shifty was released on his own recognizance. The singer has struggled with addiction for years and even starred on VH1’s Celebrity Rehab for two seasons. In 2012, Shifty was arrested for possession of rock cocaine after getting into a fight with his girlfriend at a Ross store in Hollywood.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bx73u_0gWn3Xo100
Source: mega

The police found the drugs on him and took him to jail.

A couple of months later, it was revealed that Shifty was in a coma in the ICU after becoming unresponsive. Sources close to Shifty believed the issues were caused by drug use.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ln5t1_0gWn3Xo100
Source: mega

The rockstar was eventually released from the hospital and checked himself into rehab. At the time, his rep said, “Seth has completely changed his life around and has checked into a highly regarded drug and alcohol treatment center where he will be working with them to restructure his life over the next 2 years.”

The new DUI arrest comes after Shifty and the Punky Brewster actress revealed they were in a relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

In September, the pair announced their romance on Instagram. A source close to the Butterfly singer said Shifty was "excited about the future" and "really happy."

The two have known each other since middle school but had only recently started dating after Soleil and her ex-husband Jason Goldberg separated after decades of marriage.

While the pair dated for months, sources tell us, Shifty and Soleli have not been together for some time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pXdZ8_0gWn3Xo100
Source: @moonfrye/instagram

Article continues below advertisement

In February, Soleil told Page Six that Seth made her feel like a teen again. “I’ve known Seth since 8th grade and we’ve been friends our whole lives,” she said. “We hadn’t seen each other for many years and then reconnected as adults.”

She added, "friendship is the core of all great relationships.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Divorce Shocker! Valerie Bertinelli’s Estranged Husband Reveals Actress Pulls In $180k A Month While He’s Paid $16 An Hour As Support War Heats Up

Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband claimed the actress is rolling in the dough while he gets by with the help of government assistance, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell documents filed by Tom Vitale as part of the former couple’s bitter divorce. Bertinelli originally filed for legal separation in November 2021. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and demanded neither party be awarded spousal support.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Reality Tea

Camille Grammer Slams Erika Jayne For Saying She Could Tutor For The California Bar Exam

Add another hater to the list. Erika Jayne has been making some big claims on this season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Her worst infraction was when she insinuated that victims suing husband Tom Girardi had actually received their settlement money. Money that they are alleging he stole from them. Eeesh. It bears repeating […] The post Camille Grammer Slams Erika Jayne For Saying She Could Tutor For The California Bar Exam appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
City
Ross, CA
AOL Corp

Mariska Hargitay Honors Mother Jayne Mansfield on Anniversary of Her Death

Mariska Hargitay is honoring her late mother, Hollywood bombshell Jayne Mansfield, on the 55th anniversary of Mansfield's tragic death. The "Law & Order: SVU" star, 58, posted a black-and-white photo of Mansfield Wednesday on Instagram, captioning it, "We live to love you more each day." Hargitay was just 3 years...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Soleil Moon Frye
Daily Mail

Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky and daughters will star in new Netflix real estate reality show Buying Beverly Hills

Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky and daughters Farrah Brittany and Alexia Umansky are set to star in their own reality show. According to a report from Entertainment Tonight, the new Netflix docusoap Buying Beverly Hills will center on the 51-year-old founder and CEO's real estate brokerage firm The Agency where Farrah, 33, and Alexia, 26 work as agents.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crazy Town#Alcohol#Celebrity#Vh1#Icu
Reality Tea

Summer House Star Carl Radke “100 Percent” Plans On Marrying Lindsay Hubbard

Love is the name of the game among the Summer House crew in 2022. Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula defied the odds by making it down the aisle by the end of Season 6. Paige DeSorbo found love down South with Southern Charm resident seamstress Craig Conover, which is only fitting for a fashionista. Even […] The post Summer House Star Carl Radke “100 Percent” Plans On Marrying Lindsay Hubbard appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
RadarOnline

'I Was On Top Of The World & I Ruined It': Hayden Panettiere Reveals How Secret Addiction To Alcohol & Opioids Nearly Ended Her Career & Life

Hayden Panettiere revealed how a secret battle with alcohol and opioid addiction, as well as postpartum depression, almost ended not only her acting career but also her life, Radar has learned. In a shocking and startling new interview, the 32-year-old Nashville actress opened up for the first time about her...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Bold and the Beautiful’s Ashley Jones Officially Divorced, Gets Restraining Order Against Ex Joel Henricks

Bold and the Beautiful star Ashley Jones is officially single. The soap actress finalized her divorce from Joel Henricks amid allegations of domestic violence, Us Weekly can confirm. According to court documents obtained by Us on Monday, June 20, Jones, 45, who previously claimed that Henricks, 44, fractured her hand, has been granted a restraining […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge And Alexis Bellino Are Allegedly In Talks To Return To Real Housewives Of Orange County

“The casting for next season is some of the best casting we’ve had. I have not been this excited about casting in a long time,” said Andy Cohen back in 2020 before the major Season 16 Real Housewives of Orange County casting shake up. How did he do? Over the last few years the show has said goodbye to Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson, and Kelly Dodd and added Heather Dubrow, Jen Armstrong, and Noella Bergener to the mix.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

11K+
Followers
686
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy