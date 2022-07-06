Crazy Town Singer Shifty Shellshock Arrested For DUI Months After Debuting Soleil Moon Frye Romance

Source: mega;@moonfrye/instagram

UPDATE — 1:18 PM PT - Sources close to the situation tell us Shifty and Soleil have not been together for months.

Article continues below advertisement

Crazy Town singer Shifty Shellshock was arrested for driving under the influence in Los Angeles only months after going public with his romance with his childhood friend, Soleil Moon Frye

According to court records obtained by Radar, 47-year-old Shifty (real name: Seth Binzer) was pulled over on June 19 by the LAPD. The rockstar was arrested around 9:53 PM and then booked into a local jail hours later.

Shifty was released on his own recognizance. The singer has struggled with addiction for years and even starred on VH1’s Celebrity Rehab for two seasons. In 2012, Shifty was arrested for possession of rock cocaine after getting into a fight with his girlfriend at a Ross store in Hollywood.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

The police found the drugs on him and took him to jail.

A couple of months later, it was revealed that Shifty was in a coma in the ICU after becoming unresponsive. Sources close to Shifty believed the issues were caused by drug use.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

The rockstar was eventually released from the hospital and checked himself into rehab. At the time, his rep said, “Seth has completely changed his life around and has checked into a highly regarded drug and alcohol treatment center where he will be working with them to restructure his life over the next 2 years.”

The new DUI arrest comes after Shifty and the Punky Brewster actress revealed they were in a relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

In September, the pair announced their romance on Instagram. A source close to the Butterfly singer said Shifty was "excited about the future" and "really happy."

The two have known each other since middle school but had only recently started dating after Soleil and her ex-husband Jason Goldberg separated after decades of marriage.

While the pair dated for months, sources tell us, Shifty and Soleli have not been together for some time.

Source: @moonfrye/instagram

Article continues below advertisement

In February, Soleil told Page Six that Seth made her feel like a teen again. “I’ve known Seth since 8th grade and we’ve been friends our whole lives,” she said. “We hadn’t seen each other for many years and then reconnected as adults.”

She added, "friendship is the core of all great relationships.”