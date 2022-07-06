ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC 7 Chicago

Woman recalls finding toddler underneath dad after both parents killed in Highland Park shooting

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The woman who found the 2-year-old boy who lost both his parents in the deadly Highland Park July 4 parade shooting described how she came to help the now orphaned child.

Aiden McCarthy was the only child of Kevin and Irina McCarthy, who had taken their young son into town for the annual Fourth of July parade Monday when gunfire struck both parents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jVWPF_0gWmpAZm00

Lauren Silva said she was out to breakfast with her boyfriend and his teen son Monday morning when she heard the gunshots.

She said they were on their way back to the parking garage to get a wallet when the shooting happened.

That's when she saw the victims on the ground.

"When we heard the gunshots stop, then we went back up stairs to see the bodies," Silva said. "We saw about five bodies on the ground in Highland Park square. It was desolate. It was like an apocalypse. It was eerie and quiet."

Silva described an eerie scene, as the trombone player continued to play and a police officer slowly rode his bike down the street.

People had already run away from the circle where the victims had fallen and said she saw the young boy's parents face down.

She recalled that Aiden had to be pulled out from underneath his father.

"When I came up from the landing of the stairs, my boyfriend had Aiden in his hands, where he had just got him from under his father who had fallen on him after he was shot," she said.

Silva's boyfriend immediately tried to stop Kevin's bleeding, knowing they couldn't help Irina. She said Irina was unrecognizable because of where she was shot.

That's when the couple handed Aiden off to the Ring family, who scooped up the little boy to take him to safety.

"I'll never forget. I pulled up, and I said, 'this is not our kid. It's not his blood; he's OK. What should we do?' And the cop said, 'we can't be babysitters now; can you take care of him?' We said, 'of course," parade-goer Greg Ring said.

Silva said she knew the boy needed to get check out but recalled she didn't have her wallet or cell phone with her. She said the blood on Aiden wasn't just his parents, that he had cuts too.

"Every time I tried to ask him what his name was, the response he gave to me was, 'Mama, Dada come get me soon. Mommy's car come to get me soon,'" Dana Ring recalled in an interview that aired Wednesday on "Good Morning America."

Silva said all she wanted to do was care for him and comfort him as he asked for mommy and daddy.

"I wanted to hold onto him as much as he wanted to hold onto me," she said.

A neighbor saw his photo on the neighborhood watch page and helped reunite the toddler with his grandparents.

"He didn't know. I don't know how they're going to tell him," said Adrienne Rosenblatt, victims' neighbor. "How do you tell any 18-month-old boy that mommy and daddy are in heaven now? There are no words."

The McCarthys' family and the families, friends and neighbors of six other victims, and entire communities, are left emotionally gutted by the premeditated shooting.

The boy's grandfather said the child survived because his father shielded him with his body.

"He had Aiden under his body when he was shot," the father-in-law said.

When he picked up his grandson at the Highland Park police station, Michael Levberg said the boy told him, "Mommy and Daddy are coming soon."

Irina McCarthy, an only child, "was the love of my life," her father said. "She was everything."

Born in Russia, she settled in the Chicago area with her immigrant father and mother, Nina Levberg. She worked as a waitress and attended Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire and DePaul University before landing a job in digital marketing in the pharmaceutical industry, her father said.

He said she met her husband Kevin - who worked for a gene therapy startup - through her job in pharmaceuticals.

The McCarthys had been looking forward to the parade and going to see it with Aiden, Levberg said.

"They were crazy about their child," he said, his voice breaking. "They were planning two."

Silva said she is still in shock, adding that seeing the coverage on TV doesn't compare to seeing it in person. She said she just hasn't been able to process it all.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the young boy and "his support system embark on this unexpected journey."

Comments / 5

Jane PAulsen
4d ago

A horrific tragedy! My sincere condolences to all the loved ones of those killed. Sending prayers of healing to all those who have been injured! 🙏

Reply
2
Related
The Independent

Mother of toddler killed in hot car says overturning ex-husband’s murder conviction is ‘vindication’

The mother of a toddler who was killed when her ex-husband left him inside a hot car has called a court’s decision to overturn his murder conviction the right one.Leanna Taylor, the child’s mother, said through her lawyer on Wednesday that Justin Ross Harris’s life sentence being overturned was “vindication” for both herself, the father and their deceased son, Cooper.She has long maintained Mr Harris’s innocence in the case, in which the 41-year-old was sentenced to life without parole for the death of Cooper, who died after being left inside a hot car for several hours in 2014.“This is vindication...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Mom Drugged, Beat, and Burned Her Teen Daughter to Death, Prosecutors Allege

Rebecca Ruud allegedly drugged her daughter with the intent to burn her body, and then beat her to death when the girl woke up screaming in July 2017, prosecutors said in opening statements Monday at the mom’s bench trial in Ozark County, Missouri. Ruud, the biological mother of 16-year-old Savannah Leckie, gave her daughter crushed hydrocodone, dragged her body to a burn pile on her rural farm and beat her to death with some sort of farm equipment, like a rake, prosecutors alleged. Their allegations are based partially off of accounts from three women imprisoned with Rudd, who claim the mom told them, unprompted, of how she killed her “bratty kid” in detail, prosecutors said. Rudd only had custody of Savannah for a few months before allegedly murdering the child because she wasn’t getting child support payments, which she worried would lead to her losing her farm, prosecutors alleged. Rudd’s lawyer insisted that the only part of the story that was true is Rudd burning Savannah’s body, Law & Crime reports.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Highland Park#Park Police#Murder#Toddler#Violent Crime
The Independent

Woman, 36, has face burned off in violent Philadelphia street attack

The mother of a 36-year-old Philadelphia woman who was hospitalised in a violent attack last week has spoken out about her daughter’s ordeal.Leah Ann Morales said her daughter’s face would be different forever, and in an interview with CBS3 on Thursday appealed for the suspect in the attack to come forward.“She’s going to live, but she’ll have permanent damage,” Ms Morales said of her daughter, who was found with severe burns on her body last Thursday.Police are treating the case as aggravated assault, and as WPVI-TV reported, suspect the women seen arguing with Alyssa as the person responsible.“She’s going to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BBC

Sebastian Kalinowski: Boy hit more than 100 times, video shows

CCTV showing a 15-year-old boy being hit more than 100 times in 30 minutes have been played at a murder trial. Sebastian Kalinowski's mother Agnieszka Kalinowska and her partner Andrzej Latoszewski deny murdering the schoolboy in August 2021. Leeds Crown Court was shown a clip taken two weeks before the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

Gabby Petito’s chilling ‘final screams and gasps of pain’ revealed by Brian Laundrie in his notebook confession

GABBY Petito's final moments according to Brian Laundrie's chilling notebook confession saw the vlogger "gasping in pain". Laundrie's journal was recovered by the FBI from the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 20, 2021, along with his skeletal remains. According to a photograph from the journal, Laundrie claimed that Gabby...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Photo emerges of Robert Crimo disguised in women’s clothes to flee Highland Park shooting

The Highland Park shooting suspect “pre-planned his attack for several weeks” and wore women’s clothing as a disguise so that he could escape the scene of the mass shooting where he had just killed six victims, according to law enforcement.Robert Crimo III, a 21-year-old local man, was arrested on Monday evening following an eight-hour manhunt, when he was spotted driving along a highway in Illinois in his mother’s car. He was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday.Lake County Sgt Christopher Covelli said in a press conference on Tuesday that Mr Crimo was captured on video footage...
PUBLIC SAFETY
rollingout.com

Black mother arrested after showing no mercy to her children

A Paulding County, Georgia, mother was charged with malice murder after three of her children were killed. On the night of June 24, deputies received a call about a domestic disturbance at the home. Reportedly, a woman inside the home was attempting to stab the kids inside while the house was on fire.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
Daily Mail

Groom filmed punching his bride when she beat him at a game during their wedding in Uzbekistan is charged with 'petty hooliganism' and faces just 15 days in jail after pair 'reconciled'

A spiteful groom who punched his wife in the head on their wedding day after she beat him at a party game has been charged over the attack. The man, who has not been named, beat his betrothed after she won a race to unwrap sweets that had been organised by guests at their wedding in the southern region of Surkhandaryo on June 6, with footage going viral online.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Father dies by suicide in Virginia after discovering his 18-month-old son dead inside a hot car, police say

Local authorities are investigating the deaths of a young child and his father after both bodies were found at their home in central Virginia this week. Chesterfield County Police said they believe the child, an 18-month-old boy, died after his father unintentionally left him alone inside a car for several hours. Officers discovered the child dead at his family's residence on Tuesday, while responding to reports that suggested a toddler may have been forgotten in an unattended vehicle.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
91K+
Followers
13K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy