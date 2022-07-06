Joe Biden's Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre REFUSES To Comment On Hunter Biden's Laptop, Stands By President's Claim He Hasn't Spoken To Son About Business Deals

Source: Mega

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre insisted that President Joe Biden stands by his claim he never discussed business dealings with his son Hunter, despite a leaked voicemail indicating otherwise, Radar has learned.

The shocking development came on Tuesday while Jean-Pierre was giving her daily WH press briefing to a room of reporters.

But not only did Jean-Pierre reiterate President Biden’s claim that he and his 52-year-old embattled son never discussed business, but she also refused to comment on Hunter’s infamous abandoned laptop.

“From this podium, I am not going to talk about alleged materials from the laptop,” Biden’s press secretary told Fox News’ Peter Doocy.

“I cannot comment on any materials from the laptop,” Jean-Pierre said once again, this time after being pressed on the subject by Philip Wegmann, a reporter for Real Clear News.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Biden was caught red-handed last week after a December 2018 voicemail from him to his son Hunter was leaked online.

In the damning voicemail, the president seemingly addressed a business deal between Hunter and a Chinese oil company – a deal that the New York Times was exposing at the time.

“Hey pal, it's Dad. It's 8:15 on Wednesday night,” Biden says in the newly leaked voicemail. “If you get a chance just give me a call. Nothing urgent. I just wanted to talk to you.”

“I thought the article released online, it's going to be printed tomorrow in the Times, was good,” he continued. “I think you're clear. And anyway, if you get a chance give me a call, I love you.”

Doocy pressed Jean-Pierre about that voicemail during Tuesday’s WH press briefing, although the new press secretary doubled down on Biden’s claims such discussions never took place.

“Why is there a voicemail of the president talking to his son about his overseas business dealings if the president has said he's never spoken to his son about his overseas business dealings?” the Fox News reporter asked.

“What the president said stands,” Jean-Pierre responded. “So, if that's what the president said, that is what stands.”

When pressed even further, Jean-Pierre referred Doocy to Hunter Biden’s representatives on the matter.

Shortly after Jean-Pierre’s press briefing, Republican Rep. James Comer – who is set to take over the House Committee on Oversight and Reform should the Republican Party take over the House in November – expressed how he wasn’t surprised that President Biden’s press secretary refused to answer questions on the matter.

“It’s no surprise Biden officials refuse to answer basic questions about Joe Biden’s involvement with Hunter Biden’s shady foreign business dealings,” Rep. Comer (R-KY) told Daily Mail.

“Joe Biden claims he never talked to Hunter about these business deals, but evidence continues to mount that Joe Biden is the ‘Big Guy’ and benefited from the Biden family’s transactions,” he continued.”

“When Republicans take back the House, the Biden Administration won’t be allowed to keep hiding information from the American people. We’ll use the gavel to get answers.”