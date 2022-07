Licking, MO. – A Newburg, MO man has been charged with a misdemeanor after a one-vehicle accident left his passengers seriously injured. Dannie Wilson, a 37-year-old male, was driving a 2014 Chevy Captiva on Highway 63, 1 mile North of Licking, when he crashed. The crash occurred as Wilson traveled into the left lane, overcorrected, went off the right side of the roadway, and went airborne, striking an embankment and several trees.

NEWBURG, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO