Bail was denied Wednesday for the gunman who confessed to the July 4 massacre in Highland Park, Illinois that left seven people dead. Authorities also revealed new information about the gunman, raising questions about how he was able to get guns in the first place. Jeffrey Swanson, professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Duke University School of Medicine, joins Amna Nawaz to discuss.

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO