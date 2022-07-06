Kansas City under Excessive Heat Warning through Thursday

Thermometer Sun 40 Degres. Hot summer day. High Summer temperatures

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The high heat and humidity refuses to release its grip on Kansas City, causing dangerous conditions for anyone who spends time outside.

The weather caused the National Weather Service to issue an Excessive Heat Warning for the entire Kansas City area. It is in effect through Thursday.

Excessive Heat Warning

It includes Platte County, Clay County, Jackson County, Cass County, Bates County, and Johnson County on the Missouri side of the state line.

In Kansas, the warning includes Douglas County, Johnson County, Leavenworth County, Linn County, Miami County, and Wyandotte County.

What it Means

The weather conditions must meet certain criteria before the National Weather Service will issue an Excessive Heat Warning.

The general rule, according to the NWS, is when the maximum heat index temperature is expected to be 105 degrees or higher for at least two days.

It also takes overnight temperatures into account.

Nighttime temperatures need to stay at 75 degrees or higher to be considered for the warning.

The National Weather Service says the criteria can vary from area to area.

KC Forecast

The Kansas City forecast will definitely fall into that criteria Wednesday and Thursday.

The extreme heat mixed with high humidity means the heat index may reach 110 degrees. The temperatures aren’t expected to drop out of the dangerous range until overnight Thursday.

The extreme heat means there is a higher risk for heat-related illnesses, especially if people are working outside.

Take Precautions

If you have to be outside, health experts say to drink plenty of fluids and take frequent breaks in an air conditioned area.

People inside also need to make sure they are drinking enough. Make sure to check on relatives and neighbors frequently.

Anyone who needs a cool place to stay can call the United Way’s 2-1-1 Hotline to locate the closest cooling center. Community centers are also open during the day for the public to use.

Heat Stroke

Anyone who spends time outside needs to be aware of the impact the heat may have on their health.

Doctors at University Health in Kansas City said to seek medical help immediately if you experience any of the following symptoms:

feeling unwell after 30 minutes of resting in a cool place and drinking plenty of water.

not sweating even while feeling too hot.

a high temperature of 104 or above.

fast breathing or shortness of breath.

feeling confused.

a seizure.

feeling like your about to loose conscious.

They are all symptoms of heat stroke, which can be extremely dangerous.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.