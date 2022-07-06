ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City under Excessive Heat Warning through Thursday

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25rfGt_0gWmASkl00
Thermometer Sun 40 Degres. Hot summer day. High Summer temperatures

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The high heat and humidity refuses to release its grip on Kansas City, causing dangerous conditions for anyone who spends time outside.

The weather caused the National Weather Service to issue an Excessive Heat Warning for the entire Kansas City area. It is in effect through Thursday.

Excessive Heat Warning

It includes Platte County, Clay County, Jackson County, Cass County, Bates County, and Johnson County on the Missouri side of the state line.

In Kansas, the warning includes Douglas County, Johnson County, Leavenworth County, Linn County, Miami County, and Wyandotte County.

What it Means

The weather conditions must meet certain criteria before the National Weather Service will issue an Excessive Heat Warning.

The general rule, according to the NWS, is when the maximum heat index temperature is expected to be 105 degrees or higher for at least two days.

It also takes overnight temperatures into account.

Nighttime temperatures need to stay at 75 degrees or higher to be considered for the warning.

The National Weather Service says the criteria can vary from area to area.

KC Forecast

The Kansas City forecast will definitely fall into that criteria Wednesday and Thursday.

The extreme heat mixed with high humidity means the heat index may reach 110 degrees. The temperatures aren’t expected to drop out of the dangerous range until overnight Thursday.

The extreme heat means there is a higher risk for heat-related illnesses, especially if people are working outside.

Take Precautions

If you have to be outside, health experts say to drink plenty of fluids and take frequent breaks in an air conditioned area.

People inside also need to make sure they are drinking enough. Make sure to check on relatives and neighbors frequently.

Anyone who needs a cool place to stay can call the United Way’s 2-1-1 Hotline to locate the closest cooling center. Community centers are also open during the day for the public to use.

Heat Stroke

Anyone who spends time outside needs to be aware of the impact the heat may have on their health.

Doctors at University Health in Kansas City said to seek medical help immediately if you experience any of the following symptoms:

  • feeling unwell after 30 minutes of resting in a cool place and drinking plenty of water.
  • not sweating even while feeling too hot.
  • a high temperature of 104 or above.
  • fast breathing or shortness of breath.
  • feeling confused.
  • a seizure.
  • feeling like your about to loose conscious.

They are all symptoms of heat stroke, which can be extremely dangerous.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kshb.com

Weather Blog - This was not a heat wave

It was quite the night of thunderstorms north of Kansas City. We have another chance of thunderstorms this evening and it may target the same region. Let's begin by looking at the rainfall from the this storm and the last three days:. There was an intense line of severe thunderstorms...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
County
Johnson County, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Weather Blog: The end of the extreme heat (THU-7/7)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Yesterday was a fascinating day because of what happened with the outflow boundary that pushed southwards and stalled, essentially along the Interstate 70 corridor. The temperatures on the north side of the metro struggled to get above 85-90 degrees, while the south side of the metro saw highs between 95-100 degrees.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excessive Heat Warning#Heat Stroke#Heat Index#Kc Forecast
KCTV 5

AAA leaves couple stranded for 8 hours in Missouri heat

RICH HILL, Mo. (KCTV) - What started as an unfortunate incident for a Kansas couple turned into a daylong nightmare, and it could have been worse. Early Tuesday morning, Susan and Roy Coleman were driving along I-49. A tire blew out near Rich Hill, Missouri, causing the car to slide into a guardrail. The tire rim was bent, so simply putting a spare on wouldn’t work. They weren’t too concerned — they’re AAA members. They called them for assistance and were told help was on the way. So they waited — and waited, and waited.
RICH HILL, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KCTV 5

Wanted: Bobby Jefferson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 66-year-old Bobby J. Jefferson is wanted on a parole violation warrant out of Missouri for sex offender registration violation. Jefferson is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County. He is known to use the following...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Odessa spends Wednesday without power after animal gets into substation

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Angela Brodeur’s kids were taking a swim in the pool around 1 a.m. when they noticed huge flashes near the Odessa water tower. “My youngest came running in the house and stated something was going on in town, like the town blew up, that it just lit up. He had no idea what was going on, he was just in total panic,” said Brodeur.
ODESSA, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy