The Cincinnati suburb of Goshen sustained major damage to buildings, including a fire station, after a destructive tornado moved through Wednesday afternoon. A confirmed tornado, given a preliminary rating of EF2 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, ripped through southwestern Ohio on Wednesday as severe thunderstorms rumbled through the region. The tornado resulted in a state of emergency declaration after injuries and damage were reported and occurred one day after a harmful derecho event ripped through the northern Plains and Midwest.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO