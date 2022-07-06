26-year-old man dead after a high-speed crash in Magnolia involving a motorcyclist (Magnolia, TX)

I-45 NORTHBOUND JUST SOUTH OF FM 1960 LEFT LANES CLOSED. A motorcycle and a passenger vehicle were traveling northbound I-45 at North Vista just south of FM 1960 just before 10 am. The motorcycle lost control and crashed and was injured. Harris County deputies are investigating shots being fired in the incident as shell casings can be seen lying on the ground. It is not known as of yet if the motorcyclist’s injuries were from the crash or gunshot or both. Expect extensive delays.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO