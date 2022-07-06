ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, TX

26-year-old man dead after a high-speed crash in Magnolia involving a motorcyclist (Magnolia, TX)

 1 day ago

A 26-year-old man lost his life following a two-vehicle accident Tuesday in Magnolia. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 10 p.m. According to the authorities, a Pct. 5 constable deputy was on routine patrol on Hardin Store Road at Anderson and saw someone on a Kawasaki motorcycle doing 20 mph over the speed limit [...]

