An earlier report on this shooting can be seen in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The victim of a Saturday southeast Columbus shooting has been identified as an 18-year-old man, according to Columbus Police. Police say officers went to the 900 block of Lilley Ave. at 2:51 a.m. and found Garrett Richardson […]

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO