A reminder… one of Springfield’s busiest streets will be closed at the south end of town for ten days, starting Friday morning. South Sixth Street will be closed between Wellesley Avenue and Broad Place from 10am Friday until 6am on Monday, July 18th. The work is to allow for construction of a new railroad bridge related to the ongoing railroad relocation project. Detour signs will be posted, but drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes if possible. Meanwhile, similar work later this month will close down a section of South Fifth Street from Broad Place to Iles Avenue.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO