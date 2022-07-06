ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pritzker Issues Disaster Declaration In Aftermath Of Mass Shooting

Cover picture for the articleGovernor JB Pritzker has issued a disaster declaration for Lake County in the aftermath of Monday’s deadly mass shooting in...

Bailey: Pritzker Must Answer For Highland Park Shooting

Republican nominee for governor Darren Bailey says Governor JB Pritzker has to bear responsibility for the failure to prevent the suspected shooter in the Highland Park parade massacre from obtaining a gun. In a Springfield news conference, Bailey said the lapses that allowed Robert Crimo III to get a FOID...
fox32chicago.com

Illinois State Police director defends decision to give suspected Highland Park shooter a gun permit in 2020

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - The director of the Illinois State Police said Wednesday there wasn’t enough evidence nearly three years ago that Robert E. Crimo III — who’s now accused of killing seven people at Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade — should have been denied a state firearm permit over a report of violent threats to his family.
CBS Chicago

Pritzker response to NRA's mass shooting tweet: "Leave us the hell alone"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker had a very direct message to the National Rifle Association -- Leave us the hell alone.That message came in a response to an NRA tweet that said, "Since 1950, 94% of mass public shootings occurred in gun-free zones."The Illinois governor retweeted it with a comment saying, "And 100% of mass public shootings happen with guns. As governor, on behalf of the people of Illinois, leave us the hell alone."
starvedrock.media

Illinois quick hits: ISP says no prohibitors blocking suspect from guns; CTA sees increased funding with decreased riders

ISP: No prohibitors found for Highland Park suspect before shooting. The director of the Illinois State Police said Wednesday there wasn’t enough evidence nearly three years ago that Robert Crimo should have been denied a state firearm permit. Crimo is accused of shooting and killing seven people at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade. ISP Director Brendon Kelly said Crimo wasn’t the subject of a domestic violence order or a court order restraining him from having a gun.
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: More charges expected in Highland Park; Pritzker declares area disaster

Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for Lake County, one day after the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade that left seven people dead. Pritzker’s office says the declaration is meant to assist in recovery efforts and allows the state to expedite the use of state resources, personnel or equipment to help affected communities recover.
wmay.com

Gun control rhetoric heats up after Highland Park mass shooting

(The Center Square) – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s rhetoric around the issue of gun violence is heating up and some say it’s “disgusting.”. Before Monday’s mass shooting in a Chicago suburb at an Independence Day parade, Pritzker spoke to a group of New Hampshire Democrats saying the Republican game plan heading into November is to focus on cultural issues instead of on gun control.
Herald & Review

AP writer explains parade suspect's court hearing

The man charged with killing seven people at an Independence Day parade made an initial court appearance Wednesday. Associated Press writer Don Babwin was among those who attended the hearing in Waukegan, Illinois. According to Babwin, prosecutors say the suspect, Robert Crimo III, confessed to police that he unleashed a hail of bullets from a rooftop in suburban Chicago. The parade shooting left affluent Highland Park, home to about 30,000 people near the Lake Michigan shore, reeling. More than two-dozen people were wounded, some critically, and hundreds of marchers, parents and children fled in a panic. Crimo wore a black long-sleeve shirt as he appeared in court by video. Babwin says Crimo showed little emotion as the prosecutor described the shooting and said little besides telling the judge that he did not have a lawyer.
WGN News

Highland Park businesses helping victims of parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Highland Park businesses are stepping up to help the victims of a mass shooting during an Independence Day parade Monday morning. Various local businesses have started raising funds and taking orders for items as a show of support for the community. Some of those items include bracelets, T-shirts, and stationary.  Some have […]
