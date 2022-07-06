ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMC brings back $5 Tuesday tickets through October

By Shawn Knight
 1 day ago
What just happened? AMC Theatres has relaunched a popular promotion that it hopes will bring customers back to the movies in droves. From now through the end of October, moviegoers in the US can score $5 movie tickets (plus tax) through the Discount Tuesdays promotion. The discount is valid...

