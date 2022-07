With the 9th pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, the Buffalo Sabres have selected Matthew Savoie from the Winnipeg Ice of the Western Hockey League (WHL) When it comes to offensive potential, no player in the 2022 NHL Draft may be as talented as Matthew Savoie. While he is considered undersized at 5-foot-9, Savoie understands his role on the ice, as he utilizes his speed, agility, and offensive instincts to set up scoring chances for his teammates. He is one of if not the best skater in this class, and he has already proven that he can keep up with NHL-caliber players during an offseason 4-on-4 tournament.

