Prosecutors: Suspect Admitted Responsibility For Parade Shooting

The man charged with killing seven people at an Independence Day parade made an initial court appearance Wednesday. Associated Press writer Don Babwin was among those who attended the hearing in Waukegan, Illinois. According to Babwin, prosecutors say the suspect, Robert Crimo III, confessed to police that he unleashed a hail of bullets from a rooftop in suburban Chicago. The parade shooting left affluent Highland Park, home to about 30,000 people near the Lake Michigan shore, reeling. More than two-dozen people were wounded, some critically, and hundreds of marchers, parents and children fled in a panic. Crimo wore a black long-sleeve shirt as he appeared in court by video. Babwin says Crimo showed little emotion as the prosecutor described the shooting and said little besides telling the judge that he did not have a lawyer.

WAUKEGAN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO