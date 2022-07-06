ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Prosecutors: Suspect Admitted Responsibility For Parade Shooting

Cover picture for the articleThe suspected shooter in Monday’s deadly attack on an Illinois Fourth of July parade has been ordered held without bond. During a court hearing...

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Bond denied for Highland Park shooting suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The suspect accused of killing seven people and injuring dozens of others in Highland Park has been formally charged and is set to appear in bond court Wednesday. Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, 21, was charged with seven counts of murder on Tuesday. The assailant sprayed more than 70 rounds from a […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Parade#Murder#Illinois#Violent Crime#Wesson M P 15
wmay.com

Family of teen pinned by off-duty police sergeant speaks out

(PARK RIDGE, Ill.) — The family of a 14-year-old boy who was allegedly pinned down by an off-duty Chicago Police officer in Park Ridge, Illinois, is speaking about the incident that was caught on cellphone camera. “We see the bias in an off-duty officer taking advantage of our brown...
PARK RIDGE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Illinois State Police director defends decision to give suspected Highland Park shooter a gun permit in 2020

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - The director of the Illinois State Police said Wednesday there wasn’t enough evidence nearly three years ago that Robert E. Crimo III — who’s now accused of killing seven people at Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade — should have been denied a state firearm permit over a report of violent threats to his family.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunmen open fire on crowd, wounding 4 people in West Town

CHICAGO - Four people were wounded in a mass shooting Wednesday night in the West Town neighborhood. A crowd was gathered around 8:32 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Maypole Avenue when a black Dodge sedan pulled up and three gunmen got out and started shooting at them, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
wlip.com

A third night of shootings in Kenosha

Another shooting in Kenosha Wednesday night. This one reported just before 10 p.m. in the area of 36th Avenue between 48th and 50th Streets. Kenosha Police say the victim was driven to the hospital by a third party and is in serious but stable condition. Officers were investigating two separate...
KENOSHA, WI
Herald & Review

AP writer explains parade suspect's court hearing

The man charged with killing seven people at an Independence Day parade made an initial court appearance Wednesday. Associated Press writer Don Babwin was among those who attended the hearing in Waukegan, Illinois. According to Babwin, prosecutors say the suspect, Robert Crimo III, confessed to police that he unleashed a hail of bullets from a rooftop in suburban Chicago. The parade shooting left affluent Highland Park, home to about 30,000 people near the Lake Michigan shore, reeling. More than two-dozen people were wounded, some critically, and hundreds of marchers, parents and children fled in a panic. Crimo wore a black long-sleeve shirt as he appeared in court by video. Babwin says Crimo showed little emotion as the prosecutor described the shooting and said little besides telling the judge that he did not have a lawyer.
WAUKEGAN, IL
wgtd.org

2nd Kenosha Uptown Shooting in Two Nights; Fatality Id'd From 1st One

(WGTD)---A second shooting incident occurred in as many nights in Kenosha's Uptown area Tuesday night. This time, a 49-year-old man was shot in the chest while apparently in or near a vehicle in the 6100 blk. of 24th Ave. According to a news release from the police department, the man is expected to survive the attack.
KENOSHA, WI
wiproud.com

One dead, four injured in Kenosha shooting

KENOSHA Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – One person is dead, and several others are hurt after a shooting in Kenosha. Police say someone fired multiple shots around 10 last night near 63rd street and 25th avenue. Officers say the gunshots hit 5 people. Four of them were taken to the hospital.

