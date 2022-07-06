THPD: Do you know this man?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say was involved in retail thefts in the area.

According to the Terre Haute Police Department , the man was involved in the theft of multiple generators from an area Menards store.







Anyone with information regarding his identity or the thefts is asked to call detectives at 812-244-2638.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.