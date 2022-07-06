ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

THPD: Do you know this man?

By Brandyn Benter
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 1 day ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say was involved in retail thefts in the area.

According to the Terre Haute Police Department , the man was involved in the theft of multiple generators from an area Menards store.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gkV5M_0gWm89LO00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kjVmz_0gWm89LO00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v0Dq1_0gWm89LO00
Terre Haute man charged with firing gun into relative’s home

Anyone with information regarding his identity or the thefts is asked to call detectives at 812-244-2638.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 4

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Vincennes man charged with attempted murder

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Vincennes man is facing a charge of attempted murder after police say he shot at another person. According to Vincennes Police, the incident occurred in the 100 block of Wilbur Street at approximately 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6. Police report finding shell casings at the scene before contacting the […]
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Celebrating the life of Detective Greg Ferency

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Thursday marks a somber anniversary in Terre Haute. One year ago, Terre Haute Police Detective Greg Ferency was killed. Ferency served the community for more than 30 years as a Terre Haute Police Officer. On July 7, 2021 he was shot and killed outside the FBI Field Office in Terre […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
FOX59

12-year-old from Greene County found safe

UPDATE: The girl has been found safe. LYONS, Ind. — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old. Police said the girl was last seen leaving her Lyons residence at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police said she is believed to be attempting to walk to Clay County. […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Terre Haute, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Terre Haute, IN
Crime & Safety
WTWO/WAWV

Update: Missing Greene County Girl Found Safe

UPDATE: The missing girl has been found safe. LYONS, Ind. — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old. Police said Jenny Chaney was last seen leaving her Lyon residence at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police said Jenny is believed to be attempting to walk to Clay […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

School board president arrested for public indecency

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The president of the Unity School Board in Tolono has been charged with a public indecency misdemeanor after he was arrested on Tuesday. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Reitz said that 70-year-old Frederick Koss of Pesotum was in his car at Hessel Park when a trained sexual assault nurse allegedly saw […]
TOLONO, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Charleston man arrested on aggravated battery charges

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston Police Department arrested Dalton Marcum on aggravated battery charges at a Hucks in Charleston. The Charleston Police Department investigation revealed that Marcum got into an argument over missing items. He then threw an unknown object at a person, hitting her in the back as she tried to get in her […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

Daycare owner found guilty of aggravated battery

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A jury found a Mattoon daycare owner guilty of aggravated battery. Officials said Carmen Petak was accused of shaking a baby in 2020. The child was taken to the hospital for brain injuries. During the investigation, police said Petak admitted to them she shook the baby out of anger. According […]
MATTOON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#This Man#Nexstar Media Inc#Mywabashvalley Com
wcbu.org

Man sentenced for Wayne County deputy’s murder seeks to withdraw guilty plea

On Sept. 2, 2005, Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, had no water or electricity. Tired and dirty evacuees headed to the parish to try to escape the ravages of Hurricane Katrina. In anticipation of the historic Category 5 hurricane's landfall, an inmate, known then as Gary Moudy, was evacuated five hours north to Caldwell Correctional Center in Caldwell Parish. For weeks after Hurricane Katrina made landfall, there was chaos. Records were scattered. Documents lost. A prison official said the system didn’t know who it was holding or why.
WAYNE COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTWO/WAWV

Two injured following DUI crash in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people were injured following what police say was an alcohol related single-vehicle crash into a tree. According to police, the crash happened at approximately 3:24 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of N. 14th and Chase streets. A GMC Sierra was reportedly speeding northbound on 14th street. According to the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

45-year-old Anthony Clark of Washington was arrested Wednesday by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for Failure to Appear. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,000 bond. The current jail population is at 158.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

House fire in southern Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Firefighters are on scene of a house fire in southern Vigo County. The home’s location is on Lazy Lane and Bono Road, just south of Terre Haute. The fire began around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. According to Honey Creek Fire Battalion Chief Kevin Murphy, when firefighters arrived they found a […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

One Person Injured During Crash on I-69

One person was injured during a single vehicle crash last night in Washington. The accident was reported just after 9:15 pm on I-69 near mile marker 58. According to a police report, a car had struck a guardrail and the driver was thrown to the back seat. The female driver...
WASHINGTON, IN
Effingham Radio

Greenup Woman Injured in Traffic Crash in Cumberland County

VEHICLES: Unit 1 – Gray 2014 Dodge Journey. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Ashley N. Kemper, a 28-year-old female from Greenup, IL – Refused medical attention. Unit 2 – Donna M. Glenn, a 71-year-old female from Greenup, IL- Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Fire at Crane Army Ammunition Activity

CRANE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A fire remains burning Wednesday morning after an ammunition storage bin at the munitions demilitarization area of Crane Army Ammunition Activity caught fire Tuesday night. According to the Public and Congressional Affairs officer Marshall Howell, the Navy Fire Department on scene determined that the best course of action was to let […]
CRANE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

12 Points Car Show moves to Collett Park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The 4th annual 12 Points Car Show will be held in Collett Park on Saturday. This is the first time that the show will be held in Collett Park. In previous years, the show was held in 12 Points. 12 Points Revitalization President Jennifer Mullen cited more space and shade […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
851K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy