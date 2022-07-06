ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Need to Know: 2022 NHL Draft

Cover picture for the articleMONTREAL - The Bruins have six picks on the board entering the 2022 NHL Draft at Bell Centre, which begins on Thursday night (ESPN, 7 p.m. ET) with the opening round and continues on Friday morning (NHL Network, 11 a.m. ET) with the remaining six rounds. Here's everything you need to...

VGK Today

Kelly McCrimmon Speaks on 2022 NHL Draft

The 2022 NHL Draft began Thursday, but the Vegas Golden Knights were not represented in the first round. They are set to begin picking on Friday, starting with the 48th-overall pick. This year's draft is in person, which has not been the case the last two years. Golden Knights general...
NHL
NHL

Ottawa Senators acquire forward Alex DeBrincat from Chicago

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today that the team has acquired forward Alex DeBrincat from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for the team's 2022 first-round draft pick (seventh overall), its own 2022 second-round draft pick (39th overall) and a third-round selection in 2024. "Alex's acquisition brings immediate and additional...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

2022 Canes NHL Draft Preview

MONTREAL - For the first time since 2019 the NHL Draft will be held in person, beginning tonight at the Bell Centre, home of the Montreal Canadiens. WHEN: Round 1 will begin at 7 p.m. EST on Thursday. Rounds 2-7 will take place starting at 11 a.m. on Friday. WATCH:...
NHL
NHL

Slovakia makes history in first round of 2022 NHL Draft

MONTREAL -- Juraj Slafkovsky and Simon Nemec made history at the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft on Thursday, becoming the highest drafted Slovakian-born players when they were selected No. 1 by the Montreal Canadiens and No. 2 by the New Jersey Devils. They passed Marian Gaborik, who was selected No....
NHL
NHL

Coyotes Select Cooley with 3rd Overall Pick of The 2022 NHL Draft

MONTREAL - The Arizona Coyotes selected forward Logan Cooley from the United States National Team Development Program (NTDP) in the first round (third overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft on Thursday. The 5-foot-10, 174-pound Cooley posted 13-23-36, 55 penalty minutes (PIM) and a plus-19 rating in 24 USHL games and...
GLENDALE, AZ
The Hockey Writers

Otto Hokkanen – 2022 NHL Draft Profile

2021-22 Team: SaiPa (SM-Liiga) NHL Central Scouting: 55 (amongst EU skaters) While you might not find him on too many scouts’ rankings, Otto Hokkanen is an intriguing name to keep an eye on ahead of the NHL draft. The 6-foot-2 Finnish centre has been playing in SaiPa’s system ever since his U16 years, and although he’s been less dominant as he’s gotten older and started playing against tougher competition, he’s been a consistent name on the scoresheet as long as he’s been playing against players his own age.
NHL
NHL

Alex Medina takes a look at Calgary and area players that could go in the NHL draft. Height: 6'2 Weight: 194 lb. Shoots: Left NHL Central Scouting Final Ranking: 17 (NA Skaters) The highest-ranked player in the CJHL, Lorenz ended the 2021-22 campaign with 85 points in 60 games to...
NHL
NHL

Verbeek Talks Ducks Picks, Recaps First Round of NHL Draft

After Anaheim selected defenseman Pavel Mintyukov and center Nathan Gaucher in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft Thursday night in Montreal, GM Pat Verbeek met with the media to discuss the selections, what led Anaheim to them and how they'll fit in the Ducks' emerging young core. On...
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

Canadiens select Filip Mesar with 26th overall pick

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens selected forward Filip Mesar with the 26th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft on Thursday night at the Bell Centre. Mesar was the 20th-ranked prospect in NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of International skaters. The 18-year-old winger registered 16 points (8 goals, 8 assists) in...
NHL
NHL

Lian Bichsel's skillset extends beyond the ice rink

MONTREAL -- They say a mother knows best. So, when Lian Bichsel said his mom approves of his cuisine, then he must be one heck of a cook. The newest member of the Stars admitted as much when he spoke to members of the media shortly after being selected by Dallas with the 18th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft at Bell Centre in Montreal on Thursday.
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Top 10 Draft Facts from the current era

With the number of teams in the NHL increasing significantly throughout the '90s, making sure you perform due diligence prior to the Draft was a priority for successful organizations in the modern era. Here's a look at some of the changes and Canadiens-related events that took place from 2000 to...
NHL
NHL

Wright upbeat after falling to Kraken at No. 4 in 2022 NHL Draft

MONTREAL -- Shane Wright picked the right wardrobe accessories for his big, turbulent night. He wore socks that were a deep dark blue with some bold icy blue lines. He wore a tie that matched. Soon enough, he was wearing a jersey that fit the color scheme perfectly. "It was...
SEATTLE, WA
WGR550

2022 NHL Draft Tracker

Stay tuned here tonight for live updates from the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal. The Buffalo Sabres currently select at 9th, 16th and 28th overall.
NHL
NHL

DRAFT: Blackhawks Select Kevin Korchinski with No. 7 Overall Pick

6-foot-2, 185-pound blueliner logged 67 points in 65 WHL games with Seattle Thunderbirds in 2021-22 campaign. With their first pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Chicago Blackhawks selected Kevin Korchinski, a defenseman from the WHL's Seattle Thunderbirds, at No. 7 overall. Chicago acquired the No. 7 overall pick just...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Sharks Select Filip Bystedt with 27th Overall Pick in 2022 NHL Draft

SAN JOSE, CA - With the 27th overall selection in the 2022 NHL Draft, San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier and Director of Amateur Scouting Doug Wilson Jr. selected center Filip Bystedt. Earlier in the day, San Jose acquired the 27th, 34th and 45th overall selections from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for the 11th overall selection.
SAN JOSE, CA
NHL

Kris Letang is a Penguin for Life

Pittsburgh's franchise defenseman agreed to terms on a six-year contract extension with the team who gave him a chance to craft this remarkable career. Back in 2005, the Penguins took a chance on a young defenseman named Kris Letang in the third round of the NHL Draft, and the rest was history - literally.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

LIVE from Montreal: The Blue Jackets NHL Draft live blog

Stay up to date on the team's moves throughout the 2022 draft. One of the biggest events of the NHL's offseason calendar is here, as the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft will take place Thursday night and Friday at Centre Bell in Montreal. Columbus goes into the draft looking to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

Who's No. 1? Uncertainty surrounding top pick at NHL draft

MONTREAL (AP) — Rather than tip his hand on who the Montreal Canadiens plan to select with the first pick in the NHL draft, general manager Kent Hughes joked they’ll end up with all three of Shane Wright, Juraj Slafkovsky and Logan Cooley. If the Canadiens want to make a splash, they could end up with two of them. There’s uncertainly surrounding who’s going No. 1 for the first time in nearly a decade, when the Colorado Avalanche chose Nathan MacKinnon in 2013. In the aftermath of MacKinnon leading the Avalanche to the Stanley Cup, the Canadiens are confronted with a potentially franchise-changing decision in their first time picking first in 42 years and as the hosts of the draft that begins Thursday in Montreal. “If there was any one player with a perfect track record, it would be a pretty simple decision and we probably would have already declared what we were going to do,” Hughes said Wednesday. “Everything we can know, whether it’s Shane or Logan or Juraj, we want to know to what extent they will be able to live with the pressure of playing in Montreal.”
NHL

