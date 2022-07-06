ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jayland Walker’s corpse with 60 wounds from gunshots arrived at the coroner’s office in handcuffs, report says

By TheGrio Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe preliminary medical examiner’s report on the body of 25-year-old Walker says it arrived at the coroner’s office cuffed behind him. According to the preliminary medical examiner’s report on the body of 25-year-old Jayland Walker, it arrived at the coroner’s office handcuffed, per CNN. Walker...

