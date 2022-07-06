ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Bonnie makes rare jump to Pacific Ocean; winds reach 115 miles per hour off coast of Southern Mexico

By CBSLA Staff
 4 days ago

Category 2 Hurricane Bonnie makes rare jump to Pacific Ocean 00:43

In a very rare turn of events, a hurricane that formed in the Atlantic Ocean made its way to the Pacific Ocean for the first time since 2016.

Hurricane Bonnie, which began forming on June 27, slowly made its way across the Caribbean before making landfall in Nicaragua on Friday. At the time, the storm was exhibiting 50 mile per hour winds, and caused considerable flooding to the point that two people died.

In the brief amount of time since the storm has since moved into the eastern waters of the Pacific Ocean, becoming the first storm do so since Hurricane Otto did the same in 2016. Weather experts say just around 20 storms have officially tracked between both oceans in such a manner.

On Tuesday, the hurricane had ramped up to a Category 3 or "major" hurricane, as it moved along Mexico's southwestern coast, reaching high-powered winds of up to 115 miles per hour. It was the first storm to reach the major status in 2022.

It has since downgraded to a Category 2, still sustaining 105 mile per hour winds, as it continues to move farther west into the Pacific Ocean and into colder waters. The storm is expected to lessen to a Category 1 by Friday.

While Hurricane Bonnie is not expected to make landfall at this point, health experts do warn that the rip current conditions could create extremely dangerous surf.

