Irving Police Department Offering Free Youth Camps Over the Summer

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSomething fun this way comes for the kiddos, thanks to the Irving Police Department. There are four one-week camps that started on July 5 and run the entire month. The basketball...

www.nbcdfw.com

Related
fox4news.com

Some Richardson ISD after-school programs only accepting employees' students due to budget cuts

RICHARDSON, Texas - Richardson ISD is blaming staffing shortages for large numbers of students on the waitlist for its popular after-school program known as xPlore. With so many students who were in the after-school program at Canyon Creek Elementary last year being put on the waitlist this year, one parent discovered 100% of the spots were given to staff members over returning neighborhood kids.
RICHARDSON, TX
CBS DFW

16-year-old charged with manslaughter, shoots friend on live-stream

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A 16-year-old has been charged with manslaughter after shooting 18-year-old Princess Omobogie.At about 6:15 p.m. on July 5, Garland police responded to an apartment complex at the 1700 block of Apollo Road, where they located Omobogie suffering from a gunshot wound. The investigation revealed that the 16-year-old shot Omobogie while using a cell phone to live-stream her friend, who was displaying two handguns, police said. On Thursday, Omobogie died from her injuries. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
GARLAND, TX
dpdbeat.com

DPD Needs Your Help in Identifying Animal Cruelty Suspect

On or around May 5, 2022, an unknown person shot a gray (blue) and white Pitbull-type dog around the area of 2800 McDermott Avenue. The dog survived and is doing well. If you know who shot the dog, contact DPD Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS or Detective C Blanchard #7999 with the Dallas Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Unit at 214-670-7694 or by email at cathy.blanchard@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 083452-2022.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Police investigate Fourth of July fight at Arlington pool

ARLINGTON, Texas — More than 15 people were involved in a fight at an Arlington pool Monday, police said. Arlington Police said officers responded to the Randol Mill Family Aquatic Center at 6 p.m. July 4 for a reported fight happening in the parking lot. Officers learned that there...
ARLINGTON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

See what Mesquite residents learned at an active shooter seminar on Sunday

Thirty seconds is a long time. According to Alfonso Solis, 30 seconds can make a difference in getting out of an emergency dead or alive. Thirty seconds can make a difference in saving another person's life. In the midst of mass shootings across the nation, Mesquite resident Alfonso Solis travels...
fox44news.com

Man charged after family members left behind during wild drive

McLennan Co, Tx (FOX44) – A 27-year-old Grapevine man remained in the McLennan County Jail on a $305,000 bond after a bizarre drive up and down on Interstate 35 Saturday – during which family members were left behind at two different locations. Anthony Paul Smith was finally arrested...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How New Tech is Helping Richardson Police Investigations

New technology is helping the Richardson Police Department document, analyze and report incidents. One resource is a FARO 3D laser scanner that uses specialized software to reconstruct traffic accidents with images and a virtual reality scene. The device uses a laser to scan a 360-degree area and captures image “points”...
RICHARDSON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Police Locate 83-Year-Old Man Last Seen in Garland

Garland police have found a missing 83-year-old Texas man who was thought to be in need of medical attention, police say. In a news release, Garland police said Hernandez was last seen at his home in the 1900 block of Powderhorn Drive. Police described him as a Hispanic male, 5-feet...
GARLAND, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Suspect in Fort Worth Officer-Involved Shooting Dies

A 31-year-old suspect in a June 29 Fort Worth officer-involved shooting has died, Tarrant County Medical Office confirms. The shooting took place shortly after 8:30 p.m. on the 3100 block of Lackland Road and came after Alejandro Cornelio Molina, armed with a shotgun, had attempted to take children from their home.
FORT WORTH, TX
CW33

Portillo’s Beef Bus is touring North Texas in July: Check out the dates and locations

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you haven’t had a signature Chicago-style hot dog yet, now is your time. Chicago staple Portillo’s is taking a tour of North Texas this month. For those who don’t know the goodness that is a Chicago-style hot dog, it consists of a few key ingredients. The signature poppy seed bun, a pickle wedge, tomato, onions and banana peppers. Of course, the dog itself also matters. When you bite into a Chicago-style dog, you gotta have that classic pop that you get with natural casing.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Two catalytic converters stolen, suspect wanted by Dallas police

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are searching for a suspect in the theft of two catalytic converters. On May 25 at about 11 p.m., the suspect cut two catalytic converters from vehicles located at the 3100 block of South Buckner Boulevard. Police ask that anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect call Detective J. Hellenguard #8458 with the Dallas Police Department Southeast Investigative Unit at 214-671-0132.

