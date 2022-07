It looks like Yellowstone star Cole Hauser spent the July 4th holiday right. Even with the filming of Season 5 underway, he’s found time to get out. Even though he was just out in normal clothes, you can’t help but look at Hauser and not see Rip Wheeler. What is more strange is that he is such a happy-looking version of Rip when he’s out and about. Something we don’t see very often.

CODY, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO