Trevor Bauer’s sex attack accuser fights back against defamation lawsuit before Dodgers player is seen partying topless

TREVOR Bauer's sex assault accuser has finally hired a lawyer who plans to "vigorously" defend her - months after the Dodgers player filed a defamation lawsuit, The Sun can exclusively report.

In April 2022, the MLB officially suspended Bauer for two years, the equivalent of 324 games, which is the longest punishment under the sport's domestic violence policy since it was initiated.

Trevor Bauer has denied accusations of sexual assault by Ms Hill

The accuser showed her alleged injuries in a photograph released by her attorney

The pitcher took to his Twitter account to once again deny all allegations, adding that he will appeal the MLB's decision and filed a defamation lawsuit in the same month.

He is suing his accuser - identified as Ms Hill - along with her former attorney, Niranjan Fred Thiagarajah, after she claimed he choked her during sex and anally penetrated her without consent.

The Sun can reveal both defendants have now hired attorneys to fight their case in court in Los Angeles.

Ms Hill has retained Christopher Wesierski of Wesierski and Zurek LLP based in Orange County, who was previously honored as one of the top attorneys by Super Lawyers.

Wesierski told The Sun exclusively: "We just now are getting into the case but we will be representing the defendant vigorously as we do with all our clients."

Thiagarajah has also hired David Samani and Kenneth Feldman of LA's Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard and Smith LLP.

A new filing shows Judge James V. Selna is now taking the case and a time extension has been granted, with Hill's lawyers having to file their opposition papers by August 23.

Meanwhile, Bauer has been seen in high spirits with his agent, Rachel Luba, during July 4th celebrations in Scottsdale, Arizona this week.

She shared a photograph on Instagram showing him topless at the center of a party group surrounded by decorations as she continues to stand by her client and former university pal.

Luba captioned the pic: "Celebrating America’s independence with the AZ crew!"

A source close to Bauer told The Sun despite the photograph he's been hard at work, hoping for his suspension to be reduced or lifted all together.

The insider said: "He took a break from his training to enjoy a concert and attend a BBQ with friends and family [and fireworks].

"He's been working out and throwing almost daily since this began last summer."

The Sun reached out to Bauer's rep who declined to comment.

The sportsman also shared an Instagram Story on Tuesday of a fan wearing his Dodgers jersey, with the message: "#freebauer."

His accuser Ms Hill claimed to have met the baseball star on Instagram and said she had sexual encounters with Bauer in April and May 2020.

'BOGUS CIVIL ACTION'

In August 2021, she took the stand and spoke publicly for the first time about her encounters with the sports star after filing for a restraining order.

During her testimony, the San Diego woman demonstrated how he allegedly choked her with her own hair as they began having intercourse, saying: "I had no idea that I was going to go unconscious."

After describing the alleged incident, she told the court that she woke up to being anally penetrated by Bauer, to which she repeated that she did not consent.

When the two texted about seeing each other again in May of 2020, the woman told the court: "I wanted to see him again to try to get some power back and have a better experience to forget about the first one."

She described in her testimony how she was allegedly choked by Bauer and punched in the face and body during their second encounter in May.

"When he would hit my face, my eyes would close," she told the court. "I felt like my soul left my body."

Bauer's legal team fought back, claiming there was no medical proof he anally penetrated her, and insisted she consented to rough sex on the two occasions.

CRIMINAL CASE DROPPED

They also produced text messages which claimed to show her joking about ruining Bauer's career and "securing the bag" as she planned to also sue him for damages.

Her request for a restraining order was ultimately thrown out by a judge, and she has not filed a civil lawsuit against the athlete.

Judge Diana Gould-Saltman definitively ruled that the pair had consensual rough sex.

Los Angeles prosecutors declined to file criminal charges against the star, saying in February that there was not enough evidence to prove the accusations beyond a reasonable doubt.

The Sun obtained Bauer's 40-page defamation lawsuit filed in California which shows he is suing for damages.

The complaint alleges Ms. Hill "fabricated allegations of sexual assault against Plaintiff Trevor Bauer."

The document also claims his accuser "pursued bogus criminal and civil actions against him, made false and malicious statements about him and generated a media blitz based on her lies."

The filing further accuses the San Diego woman of intending to "destroy" Bauer's reputation and baseball career and gain millions of dollars from him.

Thiagarajah was also named in the suit and accused of spreading Ms. Hill's "false and misleading allegations" to the media and claiming that Bauer had "just brutalized" his accuser.

Aside from Ms Hill, Bauer has been accused of further sexual assault allegations from two other women, which he vehemently denies.

He is also suing The Athletic and a former reporter at the outlet, along with Deadspin and its managing editor.

The controversial athlete celebrated the Fourth of July with his team and friends

A judge previously tossed out Ms Hill's request for a restraining order