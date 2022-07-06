ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William and Kate Middleton Engage in Some Rare PDA at a Charity Polo Match

By Mandi Kerr
Kate Middleton and Prince William don’t regularly engage in public displays of affection or PDA. To the point where some have even suggested they be more openly romantic . However, during a July 2022 charity polo match the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took part in some PDA. The parents of three, both 40, were seen sharing a kiss and walking arm in arm.

Kate Middleton cheered Prince William on at a July 6 polo match

Kate Middleton and Prince William | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for TLA Worldwide

Kate and William went to the Guards Polo Club in Egham, not far from Windsor Castle, on July 6, 2022. The Duchess of Cambridge was there to cheer William on in the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup. Also in attendance was their dog, Orla, who joined the family in 2020 after the death of the royal dog Lupo .

According to Harper’s Bazaar , William played to support various charities backed by both himself and Kate. They included Mountain Rescue England and Wales, The Foundling Museum, The Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust, East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), The Forward Trust, London’s Air Ambulance, SHOUT, The Anna Freud Centre, Family Action, and The Passage.

William and Kate arrived at the polo club together, both clad in sunglasses. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a black and white Emilia Wickstead dress. As for the Duke of Cambridge, he wore white pants and a blue button-down shirt.

Moments after their arrival, William changed into his polo uniform of a blue and white jersey (he wore number four) and white pants. When the match got underway, Kate watched from the sidelines holding a fruity drink and occasionally chatting with other guests.

Prince William and Kate Middleton embraced and shared a kiss on the cheek

Kate Middleton and Prince William | David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Audi UK

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are known to go easy on PDA compared to Prince Harry , Meghan Markle, and other royal couples. Although, on occasion, typically the non-official ones, they might hold hands or kiss.

That’s where Kate and William’s polo PDA comes in. They weren’t at the July 6 charity polo match in an official capacity as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Meaning they didn’t have to be as reserved as they normally are when they’re out in public.

So royal watchers glimpsed a few moments of tenderness from the couple. Prior to the match, cameras captured the Duchess of Cambridge laughing and putting her hand on her husband’s back.

In another instance, William and Kate embraced as they went in for a kiss on the cheek. They were also seen with their arms around each other as they walked the polo grounds.

Prince William and Kate Middleton engaged in PDA on a 2022 royal tour

June 2022’s Platinum Jubilee weekend wasn’t a time for PDA from William and Kate. They were, after all, senior royals marking a historic moment for Queen Elizabeth II. However, that doesn’t mean they haven’t engaged in any PDA thus far in 2022.

Apart from Kate and William’s polo PDA, the pair shared a flirty moment while playing the drums during their problematic Caribbean tour in March 2022. On another occasion, a video clip showed William and Kate holding hands as they returned to their hotel.

