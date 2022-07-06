ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Big Brother 24’: Why Kyle Capener Probably Looks so Familiar

By Tamara Grant
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 1 day ago

Many viewers believed they recognized 29-year-old Kyle Capener when the cast list for reality TV series Big Brother 24 dropped. Here’s why the upcoming Houseguest might look so familiar.

Kyle Capener became TikTok famous before ‘Big Brother 24’ appearance

Utah-native Kyle Capener is one of the Houseguests competing on Big Brother 24 .

In an introduction video, the 29-year-old described himself as someone “with a lot of energy” and teased viewers would likely see him “twerking on tables” in the Big Brother house.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother’ Champ Cody Calafiore Thinks Social Media Makes Players ‘Scared’ to Compete

Before appearing on the CBS reality show, Kyle has already developed quite the following on social media. His TikTok account, which follows his journey moving back in with his parents during the COVID-19 pandemic, has over 530,000 followers, with several videos accruing over 5 million views.

Many of his videos involve his mom dancing with him or reacting to his “thirst trap” content. His most-liked video, published in December 2021, features his joking response to his mom’s dating advice. Additionally, he has nearly 100,000 followers on Instagram.

How tall is Kyle from ‘Big Brother 24?’

Kyle, 29, is from Bountiful, Utah, and is listed as unemployed.

According to his Instagram profile, the 6’3 social media personality won an England Logistics Sales competition in January 2018 before spending six months of the following year in Australia.

After his trip, Kyle moved back in with his parents during the pandemic, which he frequently talks about on his social media.

In August 2021, he revealed he took time off work to travel and make content. The TikTok star began traveling solo and recently spent a couple weeks in Hawaii dog-sitting.

Kyle has referred to himself as ‘genuine’ and ‘goofy’ in pre-season interviews

In his pre-season interview with Parade, the Houseguest admitted others might initially “perceive” him as a “dumb blonde” but hope they “realize I’m a genuine guy that wants to play the game of Big Brother .”

Regarding how he plans to play, the social media personality noted he might “butt heads” with people who attempt to “dictate” what everyone does, listing them as people he wouldn’t align with inside the house. He also pointed out why others might not want to work with him, admitting he’s “a goofy guy” who “might rub people the wrong way” if they’re more serious.

The Utah native will compete against 15 other Houseguests, including Paloma Aguilar, Michael Bruner, Jasmine Davis, Daniel Durston, Taylor Hale, Terrance Higgins, Brittany Hoopes, Ameerah Jones, Nicole Layog, Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli, Indy Santos, Alyssa Snider, Matt “Turner” Turner, Monte Taylor, and Joseph Abdin. The latter replaced 28-year-old Nigeria-born Marvin Achi shortly after CBS announced the cast.

While the reasoning behind his removal isn’t clear, it’s believed Marvin’s recent audition for America’s Got Talent played a role. The chemical processing engineer memorably tried out for the competition show by showcasing his unique talent to make his abs clap and qualified for the next round, which hasn’t aired yet. It’s unclear if Marvin advances to the Live Shows; if he did, he is under a “talent hold” by NBC for several months. Big Brother 24 premieres on July 6, 2022, on CBS.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Marvin Achi Likely Replaced Due to ‘America’s Got Talent’ Obligations

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Big Brother' Removes Houseguest at Last Minute

Big Brother Season 24 already has a casting shakeup! Just hours after the summer reality show announced its new cast of houseguests, and just a day before the premiere, Big Brother announced Marvin Achi will no longer be participating in this season of the CBS series. He will be replaced by backup houseguest Joseph.
TV SHOWS
AOL Corp

Big Brother Season 24 Cast Revealed: Meet the 16 New Houseguests

Big Brother champion Xavier Prather is about to be dethroned, and it’s time to meet the houseguests who are coming for his crown. One day ahead of Big Brother‘s return for Season 24, CBS has unveiled this summer’s full cast, consisting of 16 houseguests that you can meet in the list below.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Clint Eastwood Wouldn’t Give Son Scott Eastwood a ‘Dime’

Looking at Scott Eastwood and his career, it’s easy to think that fame and fortune came easy for him. After all, he is the son of Hollywood royalty Clint Eastwood. Scott was born in California after his director father had an illicit affair with a former flight attendant. Although the actor lived with his mother, he moved in with his father in his teens. However, Clint wouldn’t give his son Scott a dime.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

HBO Just Cancelled A TV Series After Its First Season Was Roasted By Critics

HBO finally premiered its television adaptation of The Time Traveler’s Wife back in May, nearly four years after it was initially announced in 2018 with former Doctor Who boss Steven Moffat at the helm. Despite adapting a popular novel that already inspired a successful film, the six-episode first season was panned by critics, and now the network has officially confirmed that there won’t be a second season.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Calafiore
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Elvis Presley Broke a Promise to Priscilla’s Parents That Could Have Ruined Their Relationship

Speculation continues about the relationship between Elvis Presley and Priscilla, 63 years after the couple first met in Germany. There is a heightened interest in the couple with the success of the Baz Luhrmann film Elvis, which documents Presley’s life and stars Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll. However, Presley skirted one issue that could have ruined his relationship with Priscilla by breaking a promise to her parents that could have led to her permanent exit from his life.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Brother#Reality Tv#Australia#Tiktok#Houseguests#Cbs
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

1 Monkees Song References Mama Cass of The Mamas & the Papas

One of The Monkees’ songs has a line about The Mamas & the Papas’ Mama Cass. The song also references The Beatles. The track was a huge hit. The Monkees took more control over their songs as the 1960s wore on. For example, Micky Dolenz wrote a huge hit for the group. The song in question references The Beatles and The Mamas & the Papas’ Cass Elliot.
MUSIC
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Stranger Things 4’: The Duffer Brothers Confirm Scary Truth About Max Mayfield’s Health

Many Stranger Things fans can likely agree that season 4 was a pivotal time for Max Mayfield. After losing her brother, Billy, in season 3, Max had to come to terms with his death and face her own grief. With these personal developments, she became a crucial player in the fight against Vecna, the Upside Down’s latest big bad. Unfortunately, by the end of season 4, Max’s life is at risk. In a recent interview, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer confirmed the current state of Max Mayfield’s health — and it’s not very reassuring.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

133K+
Followers
107K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy