ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says his office is performing routine cleanup of the voter rolls ahead of the November midterm election. He said officials have identified 63,757 people who may have registered to vote or registered for a driver’s license in another state. These voters will be mailed notices at their new addresses. If the voter confirms the move, they will be removed from the voter rolls. Voters who don’t respond will be placed into inactive status.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO