Newton, NC

Police: Sister charged with murder after running over brother with truck following fight

By Joey Gill
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gi60H_0gWm3m6300
Sara Brianna Prestwood (Source: Newton Police Department)

NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman was charged in the murder of her brother after police say a fight at a Newton gas station led to her running him over with a pickup truck.

According to Newton Police, the incident happened Tuesday just after 6: 30 p.m. at the Love’s Travel Plaza on Southfork Drive in Newton. When investigators and EMS arrived, they found 30-year-old David Brandon Land had been run over by a 2008 Ford Ranger driven by his sister, Sara Brianna Prestwood.

An initial investigation revealed that Land and Prestwood had a verbal argument just before the incident that turned physical. Land was transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Prestwood is being held without bond at the Catawba County Detention Center.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Newton Police Department at (828) 465-7430.

Comments / 3

WAKE UP America!
1d ago

We’re raising a generation of kids with NO FEAR for the consequences of their actions!!! NO MORE SOFT ON CRIME!!!!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply
5
 

