Millennials and Marketing: The New Real Estate Frontier

As most are well aware, both the new and used vehicle markets have seen pricing soar to new record highs nearly every month for the past couple of consecutive years. This phenomenon is caused by major slashes in production stemming from various supply chain issues, which has led to dwindling inventory. Couple that with high demand, and prices continue to rise. In fact, Ford’s average transaction prices set yet another new record in June, leading to a massive increase in revenue for the automaker. Couple that with rising interest rates, and more new car buyers are paying $1,000 or more per month for their vehicle than ever before, according to new data from Edmunds.

BUYING CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO