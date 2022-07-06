ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers News: Troy Brown Jr. Believes He’s Coming ‘Full Circle’ Joining L.A.

By Corey Hansford
lakersnation.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Lakers have made a number of signings in free agency in order to get younger and more athletic around their stars. While some names were a bit more familiar, Troy Brown Jr. is a bit of an unknown despite being a first-round draft pick back in...

lakersnation.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Kyrie Irving To Lakers Trade Halted Due To One Factor

Kyrie Irving has been a huge bust for the Brooklyn Nets. When the Nets got Kyrie and Kevin Durant, the expectation was that these two would go out and win a championship together. In the three seasons they've played with one another, they have only won one playoff series, and this past year, they got swept by the Boston Celtics.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Durant Trade Talks Get Huge Update

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are currently in the early stages of their divorce. He has asked for a trade and as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported, the Nets have every single intention of honoring KD's wishes. Of course, this is a nightmare scenario for the franchise, but given what took place with Kyrie Irving, this shouldn't come as much of a surprise to anyone.
NBA
All Hornets

Another Former Hornet Arrested

Former Charlotte Hornets guard and Raleigh native, Devonte' Graham, was arrested and charged with a DWI on Thursday, according to a report by Jeff Reeves of CBS17 WNCN. Graham was drafted in the 2nd round (34th overall) by the Hornets in 2018 and spent three years with the team. After a sluggish rookie season, Graham made a massive jump in year two averaging 18.2 points and 7.5 assists per game. At the end of the 2020-21 season, the Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans agreed to a sign and trade sending Graham to The Big Easy in exchange for a 2022 1st round pick. Graham's deal with the Pelicans is worth $47.3 million over four years. In his first year with the organization, Graham started 63 of the 76 games he appeared in and notched 11.9 points, 4.2 assists, and 2.3 rebounds a game.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
State
Oregon State
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Gary Payton II Sends A Message To His Doubters After He Left The Warriors: “Simply Did It Because They Said It Couldn't Be Done, Then I Went Beyond”

Gary Payton II has seen his whole world change in a matter of a year. Just last offseason, the Golden State Warriors had waived him and he was considering joining the team as a video coordinator as he wasn't getting a roster spot anywhere. Thankfully for Payton, it didn't come to that as the team claimed him off waivers before the season started.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

Denver Nuggets Officially Announce Big Trade

The Denver Nuggets have announced their trade with the Washington Wizards that landed them Ish Smith and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. In the deal, the Nuggets sent the Wizards Monte Morris and Will Barton. This season, the Nuggets dealt with several injuries, but they were still the sixth seed in the Western...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Von Miller, Cowboys News

Von Miller ultimately signed a six-year, $120 million contract with the Buffalo Bills this offseason. Make no mistake though, he was interested in joining the Dallas Cowboys. According to Dan Pompei of The Athletic, the Cowboys offered Miller a five-year, $70 million deal. It was basically the same contract that Randy Gregory passed up.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Former NBA Coach of the Year dies at 81

A former NBA Coach of the Year has passed away, his old team announced. The Portland Trail Blazers said in a statement this week that their former head coach Mike Schuler died at the age of 81. Schuler coached the Blazers for three seasons from 1986 to 1989 and earned...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Troy Brown Jr.
Person
Darvin Ham
fadeawayworld.net

"Los Angeles Lakers Now Have Bryant, O'Neal, And Pippen", NBA Fan Jokes That LeBron James Should Be Happy About The Squad For The Next Season

The storyline for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2021-22 season was that LeBron James didn't have a lot of help. They had assembled an aging squad and that combined with Anthony Davis missing significant time to go with Russell Westbrook not being a good fit meant the team was a disaster. They even missed the play-in tournament and this was despite LeBron averaging over 30 points per game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inside The Warriors

Draymond Green Reacts to Warriors' Free Agent Signing

Having lost Otto Porter Jr. to the Toronto Raptors, and Gary Payton II to the Portland Trail Blazers, the Golden State Warriors had some vacancies to fill in the rotation. While it will be tough to replicate exactly what Porter and Payton provided, the team made a solid move to acquire Donte DiVincenzo, signing the guard to a two-year / $9.3M contract.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
All 76ers

NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets’ Asking Price for Kevin Durant Revealed

For weeks, it’s been rumored that the Brooklyn Nets’ superstar trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons could see a shakeup before the 2022-2023 season begins. Just last season, the Nets were working with Durant, Irving, and James Harden. When Harden grew disgruntled, he was eventually moved to the Philadelphia 76ers and swapped with Simmons.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Full Circle#Lakers News#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Washington Wizards#The Chicago Bulls
The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Held Workout With Notable Point Guard

The Los Angeles Lakers could enter the 2022-23 season with a new-look bench. While they've focused on replacing departed free agents with younger talent thus far, they could look to bring back a veteran. According to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers worked out point guard Darren...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Youtube
Larry Brown Sports

Knicks could part ways with Tom Thibodeau favorite?

Tom Thibodeau could be losing one of his loyalists this offseason. Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported this week that multiple teams have expressed interest in New York Knicks big Taj Gibson. While Gibson remains under contract with the Knicks, his deal is fully non-guaranteed for next year. Begley notes that Gibson could be waived to create room for the Knicks’ official acquisition of guard Jalen Brunson.
NBA
The Spun

The Jazz Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Donovan Mitchell

Despite trading away Rudy Gobert and Royce O'Neale last week, the Utah Jazz don't plan on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Jazz aren't exploring the market to see what they can get for Mitchell. "After the Gobert trade, there was a belief that Mitchell...
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: Free-agent big man joining Lakers despite Celtics interest

Thomas Bryant seemed like an intriguing option for the Celtics in the early stages of NBA free agency, but it appears he's headed to Boston's historic rival. The free-agent big man has agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, who will give him a chance to compete for the starting center position, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported late Tuesday night.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy