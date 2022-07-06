Lakers News: Troy Brown Jr. Believes He’s Coming ‘Full Circle’ Joining L.A.
By Corey Hansford
lakersnation.com
1 day ago
The Los Angeles Lakers have made a number of signings in free agency in order to get younger and more athletic around their stars. While some names were a bit more familiar, Troy Brown Jr. is a bit of an unknown despite being a first-round draft pick back in...
Kyrie Irving has been a huge bust for the Brooklyn Nets. When the Nets got Kyrie and Kevin Durant, the expectation was that these two would go out and win a championship together. In the three seasons they've played with one another, they have only won one playoff series, and this past year, they got swept by the Boston Celtics.
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are currently in the early stages of their divorce. He has asked for a trade and as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported, the Nets have every single intention of honoring KD's wishes. Of course, this is a nightmare scenario for the franchise, but given what took place with Kyrie Irving, this shouldn't come as much of a surprise to anyone.
The Phoenix Suns have officially announced their trade with the Atlanta Hawks. The Suns lost in the second-round of the playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks, while the Hawks lost in the first-round to the Miami Heat.
Former Charlotte Hornets guard and Raleigh native, Devonte' Graham, was arrested and charged with a DWI on Thursday, according to a report by Jeff Reeves of CBS17 WNCN. Graham was drafted in the 2nd round (34th overall) by the Hornets in 2018 and spent three years with the team. After a sluggish rookie season, Graham made a massive jump in year two averaging 18.2 points and 7.5 assists per game. At the end of the 2020-21 season, the Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans agreed to a sign and trade sending Graham to The Big Easy in exchange for a 2022 1st round pick. Graham's deal with the Pelicans is worth $47.3 million over four years. In his first year with the organization, Graham started 63 of the 76 games he appeared in and notched 11.9 points, 4.2 assists, and 2.3 rebounds a game.
Gary Payton II has seen his whole world change in a matter of a year. Just last offseason, the Golden State Warriors had waived him and he was considering joining the team as a video coordinator as he wasn't getting a roster spot anywhere. Thankfully for Payton, it didn't come to that as the team claimed him off waivers before the season started.
The Denver Nuggets have announced their trade with the Washington Wizards that landed them Ish Smith and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. In the deal, the Nuggets sent the Wizards Monte Morris and Will Barton. This season, the Nuggets dealt with several injuries, but they were still the sixth seed in the Western...
Von Miller ultimately signed a six-year, $120 million contract with the Buffalo Bills this offseason. Make no mistake though, he was interested in joining the Dallas Cowboys. According to Dan Pompei of The Athletic, the Cowboys offered Miller a five-year, $70 million deal. It was basically the same contract that Randy Gregory passed up.
A former NBA Coach of the Year has passed away, his old team announced. The Portland Trail Blazers said in a statement this week that their former head coach Mike Schuler died at the age of 81. Schuler coached the Blazers for three seasons from 1986 to 1989 and earned...
The storyline for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2021-22 season was that LeBron James didn't have a lot of help. They had assembled an aging squad and that combined with Anthony Davis missing significant time to go with Russell Westbrook not being a good fit meant the team was a disaster. They even missed the play-in tournament and this was despite LeBron averaging over 30 points per game.
Having lost Otto Porter Jr. to the Toronto Raptors, and Gary Payton II to the Portland Trail Blazers, the Golden State Warriors had some vacancies to fill in the rotation. While it will be tough to replicate exactly what Porter and Payton provided, the team made a solid move to acquire Donte DiVincenzo, signing the guard to a two-year / $9.3M contract.
For weeks, it’s been rumored that the Brooklyn Nets’ superstar trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons could see a shakeup before the 2022-2023 season begins. Just last season, the Nets were working with Durant, Irving, and James Harden. When Harden grew disgruntled, he was eventually moved to the Philadelphia 76ers and swapped with Simmons.
Derrick Rose may not be an MVP-caliber player any longer, but he is definitely among the more recognizable players in the league. Many people appreciated his ability on the court in his prime, and it is clear that he has a lot of fans around the world to this day.
The Los Angeles Lakers could enter the 2022-23 season with a new-look bench. While they've focused on replacing departed free agents with younger talent thus far, they could look to bring back a veteran. According to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers worked out point guard Darren...
Rising NBA superstar Ja Morant, fresh off of successfully negotiating a five-year $200 million contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, was in a particularly generous mood at a restaurant in Dallas. The moment was captured toward the end of episode 3 of Morant’s YouTube docuseries filmed by his videographer, Shot by...
The BIG3 has reportedly been in financial trouble. But controversial figure Colin Kaepernick is said to be playing a role in keeping Ice Cube’s creation alive. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Kaepernick has injected a sizable investment into the BIG3 coffers:. Sources: Colin Kaepernick is investing in...
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be married to an NBA superstar? Well look no further…. Basketball Wives have returned for the tenth season on VH1. The hit show gives viewers an insight into the lives of the wifes, ex-wifes and girlfriends of famous basketballers. Amongst...
Tom Thibodeau could be losing one of his loyalists this offseason. Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported this week that multiple teams have expressed interest in New York Knicks big Taj Gibson. While Gibson remains under contract with the Knicks, his deal is fully non-guaranteed for next year. Begley notes that Gibson could be waived to create room for the Knicks’ official acquisition of guard Jalen Brunson.
Despite trading away Rudy Gobert and Royce O'Neale last week, the Utah Jazz don't plan on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Jazz aren't exploring the market to see what they can get for Mitchell. "After the Gobert trade, there was a belief that Mitchell...
Thomas Bryant seemed like an intriguing option for the Celtics in the early stages of NBA free agency, but it appears he's headed to Boston's historic rival. The free-agent big man has agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, who will give him a chance to compete for the starting center position, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported late Tuesday night.
