ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Johnson clings on amid cabinet standoff and dozens of resignations

By Heather Stewart, Rowena Mason and Jessica Elgot
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f9EIB_0gWm2yTk00
Boris Johnson Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Boris Johnson was locked in an unprecedented standoff with his own cabinet on Wednesday, as he clung to power after an extraordinary day that saw almost 40 resignations, and scores of backbenchers withdrawing their support.

The prime minister appeared determined to fight on, despite a delegation of senior cabinet ministers, including home secretary, Priti Patel, and transport secretary, Grant Shapps, personally urging him to resign.

A Downing Street source said: “He wants to stay and fight. The choice is a summer of navel-gazing and instability or a new partnership that finally moves forward and tackles the cost of living crisis and grows the economy.

“It’s not quite as Doomsday as people were thinking a few hours ago.”

They added: “He’s naturally just immovable in terms of his bullishness. He will say millions of people voted for me only two years ago – and I’m going to fight this to the end. I can’t just pack that in.”

The source also suggested Johnson believed he could press ahead with his preferred economic policies now Rishi Sunak, who was sceptical about the need for tax cuts, had stepped aside.

Shapps, who did the number-crunching for Johnson’s leadership bid, is understood to have told the prime minister there was no way he could win a second confidence vote. He told the prime minister he must make a more dignified exit than that, and should set his own timetable for his departure. Johnson disagreed.

Another cabinet minister among the group confirmed that Johnson had told them he had no intention of stepping down, despite haemorrhaging support throughout the day.

Sajid Javid, who quit as health secretary on Tuesday night, used his resignation speech in the Commons to urge others to follow suit, saying: “Enough is enough”.

His statement came after prime minister’s questions, which saw Johnson adopt a defiant tone, despite a slew of resignations that continued throughout the day.

At one point in the early afternoon, five ministers, including Tory rising star Kemi Badenoch and levelling up minister, Neil O’Brien, resigned all at once.

Earlier, their boss, Michael Gove, told Johnson face to face that his position was unsustainable, and it would be better for him to leave on his own terms, rather than be forced out in the coming days.

The executive of the powerful backbench 1922 committee has opened nominations for a poll next Monday that could open the way for a rule-change allowing a second vote of no confidence in Johnson as soon as next week.

During prime minister’s questions alone, three of Johnson’s MPs called for him to go. Birmingham MP Gary Sambrook accused the prime minister of playing down Chris Pincher’s behaviour, by telling MPs in the Commons tearoom on Tuesday that his victim was drunk.

Labour leader Keir Starmer called Johnson’s remaining cabinet members, “the charge of the lightweight brigade,” as he attacked him for appointing Pincher as deputy chief whip, despite knowing that he behaved inappropriately to a junior colleague when a Foreign Office minister in 2019.

Johnson apologised for appointing Pincher, saying he regretted it, but went on to wrongly claim that he had immediately removed the whip when he heard about Pincher’s behaviour – when in fact it took him a day to do so.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Keir Starmer backs snap general election and says government ‘collapsing’

Boris Johnson’s government is “collapsing” and the prime minister is “unfit” to government, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said as he backed the idea of a snap general election.The Labour leader also said he would support a vote if one were called in the days ahead, after Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid threw No 10 into turmoil by quitting as chancellor and health secretary.Mr Johnson faces the biggest leadership crisis yet of his premiership as his handling of the row over scandal-hit ex-deputy chief whip Chris Pincher became the latest issue to raise questions over his judgement.“He is unfit to be...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Grant Shapps
Person
Michael Gove
Person
Boris Johnson
The Guardian

The US supreme court is turning the constitution into a suicide pact

To paraphrase the great US supreme court justice Robert H Jackson, the US constitution should not be read as a suicide pact. That seemingly obvious bit of wisdom appears lost on the present court. Over the course of the past week, the court handed down three landmark decisions, each disastrous in its own right. But taken together they reveal a dangerously hidebound court intent on turning the constitution into an instrument of obstruction, a formidable obstacle to solving some of the nation’s most pressing problems.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

Taliban excavates founding leader’s car, buried to escape US troops

The Taliban have dug up a white Toyota used by their founding leader, Mullah Mohammad Omar, to escape into hiding in southern Afghanistan after the US invasion. Senior officials have called for the vehicle to be put on display at the national museum in Kabul. It already houses the cars and coaches of former kings and prime ministers, including one with bulletproof glass fragmented by an assassination attempt.
MILITARY
The Guardian

New Zealand to embark on world’s largest feral predator eradication

New Zealand conservationists are embarking on the largest attempt ever made to eradicate introduced predators from an inhabited island. Manaaki Whenua-Landcare Research, a crown research institute, has signed a $2.8m partnership with Rakiura/Stewart Island’s conservation group, Predator Free Rakiura, to eradicate predators including possums, rats, feral cats and hedgehogs over the next four years.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

The Guardian

347K+
Followers
82K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy