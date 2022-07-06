ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Shealy joins Beacon Partners

By Scott Baughman
mecktimes.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleClaire Shealy has joined Beacon Partners as an Associate. Her focus will be working with the office team to...

mecktimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SMARTMEDIA TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES IT WILL BE JOINING THE AMAZON ADVERTISING PARTNER NETWORK

The Colorado-based company joins Amazon's new global community of agencies and tool providers. ASPEN, Colo., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartMedia Technologies (SMT), the Enterprise Web3 platform the future is being built on,has been accepted to the Amazon Advertising Partnership Network, a new global community of agencies and tool providers that can help advertisers achieve their business goals through Amazon Advertising products.
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Iron Path Capital Adds Seasoned Specialty Chemicals Executive Ted Clark to Team

NASHVILLE, Tenn. & CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2022-- Iron Path Capital, a private equity firm focused on healthcare and specialty industrials, today announced the addition of Ted Clark as a partner to lead investment initiatives with a focus on high-quality businesses in the specialty industrials sector. Clark joins Iron Path after stepping down as EVP and chief operating officer and transitioning to an advisory role with H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL), a global specialty chemical company founded in 1887. Clark joined H.B. Fuller following its 2017 acquisition of Royal Adhesives and Sealants (a platform Clark founded with Quad-C Management in 2003), where he served as president and CEO. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220629005898/en/ Ted Clark, seasoned specialty chemicals executive, joins private equity firm Iron Path Capital as partner. Former H.B. Fuller COO to lead firm’s investment initiatives in the specialty industrials sector. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

Harvard-Trained Lawyer, Owner of Black-Owned Production Company Inks Major Deal For Streaming Content Development

Raye Mitchell, a University of Southern California, MBA and Harvard Law School trained lawyer and the co-founder of The Bossology® 53 Entertainment LLC, a Black-owned content production company, has signed a first-of-its-kind content strategy and development deal to develop a docu-series about entrepreneurship for the Bad A** Leaders™ (BAL) franchise owned by MDR Coaching and Consulting, Inc.
SMALL BUSINESS
Fortune

CEO of $68 billion investment firm joins the Great Resignation: ‘I just want to go sit at the beach and do nothing’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Andrew Formica of the U.K.-based investment firm ​​Jupiter Fund Management is the latest top executive to join the Great Resignation, retiring after three years as CEO to hit the beach in time for Australia’s summer season.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Associated Press

Estate Planners Globally Now Have a Comprehensive and Practical Client-Based Approach to Digital Estate Planning

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2022-- Sharon Hartung, Captain (Ret’d), PEng, TEP, founder of Your Digital Undertaker® and recognized as one of the leading and original voices in digital estate planning globally, and Jennifer L. Zegel, Esq, Practice Leader of Kleinbard LLC’s Trusts and Estates Group, announce the launch of their book: Digital Asset Entanglement: Unraveling the Intersection of Estate Laws & Technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005161/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
REAL ESTATE
ceoworld.biz

How He Built It: Dr. Jay Feldman & The Fastest Growing PR Firm in the US

No tutorial or guidebook exists that will teach one how to successfully create a million-dollar firm. In the age of eBooks and digital libraries, authors have molded their stories into inspirational guides on how to build, create, and manage the “next big thing.”. Dr. Jay Feldman did not follow...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Mogul, Inc. Named to 2022 List of Diversity Staffing Firms by Staffing Industry Analysts

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2022-- Mogul, Inc. today announced that it has been recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, as one of 192 Diversity Staffing Firmsin 2022. Mogul is a leading disruptor in the HR technology and executive recruitment industries, and was founded by Tiffany Pham in 2014. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005781/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
CNBC

Amazon loses two Black executives, including one on leadership team

The head of warehouses, Alicia Boler-Davis, and transportation, David Bozeman, are departing the company. The move comes after Amazon announced earlier this month that former CEO of Worldwide Consumer Dave Clark would soon resign. Alicia Boler-Davis was in the running for the operations lead position, which CEO Andy Jassy gave...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#Beacon Partners#The University Of Georgia
Black Enterprise

PepsiCo Reinforces Pledge To Invest Millions More With Black Suppliers

Global food and beverage conglomerate PepsiCo Inc. has reinforced a vow to spend millions of additional dollars with Black suppliers. The company declares it’s now in a quiet period and can’t project what spending will be in 2022. PepsiCo reports it’s still on track to spend more than $400 million annually with Black and Hispanic suppliers as part of its Racial Equality Journey launched in 2020.
INDUSTRY
ceoworld.biz

CEO Spotlight: Liu Qiangdong and JD.com Push Forward with a Responsible Supply Chain Focus

The rapid rise of Liu Qiangdong and JD.com has been aided by Qiangdong’s focus on creating a reliable and steady supply chain – something that would become increasingly important during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the wake of new variants and with the benefit of past performance, JD,com and its executives are prepared to continue driving growth in the coming years. Richard Qiangdong Liu, also known as Richard Liu, is the founder and chairman of China e-commerce firm JD.com; he stepped down as CEO in April 2022. Liu has a net worth of $13.4 billion.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Hobbs Brook Real Estate Names Peter Gottlieb as President and CEO

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2022-- Hobbs Brook Real Estate LLC (HBRE), a pioneering developer, owner and operator of premier office and life science space throughout the United States and Singapore, today announced that it has named Peter Gottlieb as President and CEO to spearhead its overall strategic initiatives. Based in HBRE’s Mainspring Campus in Waltham, MA, Gottlieb will be responsible for the development of the company’s long-term real estate investment strategy in partnership with its vertically integrated development and operations teams. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005615/en/ Hobbs Brook Real Estate CEO Peter Gottlieb (Photo: Business Wire)
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Toast acquires employee scheduling app Sling

Restaurant tech supplier Toast has acquired Sling, a staff scheduling and communication app, as it looks to help customers better manage their workforce. Sling adds another layer to Toast’s Payroll & Team Management suite, which has tools for onboarding, payroll, tip pooling and now scheduling. Terms of the deal...
BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

HBCU Tokens Provide a New Innovative Way For Alumni, Corporations, And More To Invest In HBCU Schools

Two people have developed a form of cryptocurrency specially designed to help HBCU schools and students continue to thrive and support the education of Black America. HBCU Tokens is one of the first public-private investments and divestments in HBCU schools and the first cryptocurrency dedicated to benefitting HBCUs across the country. What’s even better is the supporter can decide on what level of investment individuals or corporations give, and it also provides the supporter the comfort of having their funds going to help HBCUs, elevate young Black and brown students, ensure a greater workforce, and elevate society.
COLLEGES
The Associated Press

Transcarent Appoints Peter Bridges as New Chief Commercial Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2022-- Transcarent, a new, different, and better health and care experience company for employees of self-insured employers and their families, today announced the appointment of Peter Bridges as its new Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Bridges will lead Transcarent’s sales, channel partnerships, provider relations, and consultant relations teams as Transcarent continues its rapid market expansion with the country’s most innovative self-insured employers and health systems. Mr. Bridges is a proven business and commercial leader with more than three decades of experience establishing category winners in the digital health and technology industries. He will report to Transcarent’s Chief Executive Officer, Glen Tullman. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005101/en/ Peter Bridges, Transcarent’s New Chief Commercial Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Axios Richmond

Only three other states — California, North Carolina and Utah — saw a bigger economic boon from their national parks than the Old Dominion last year.

By the numbers: Virginia’s national parks support an estimated 18,000 jobs and contribute a total of $1.9 billion to the Virginia economy, according to the report. The largest share of park spending was on lodging, at $463 million, followed by restaurants ($295 million) and gas ($148 million). Zoom in:...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy