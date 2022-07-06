Shealy joins Beacon Partners

Two people have developed a form of cryptocurrency specially designed to help HBCU schools and students continue to thrive and support the education of Black America. HBCU Tokens is one of the first public-private investments and divestments in HBCU schools and the first cryptocurrency dedicated to benefitting HBCUs across the country. What’s even better is the supporter can decide on what level of investment individuals or corporations give, and it also provides the supporter the comfort of having their funds going to help HBCUs, elevate young Black and brown students, ensure a greater workforce, and elevate society.

