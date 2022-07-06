Pandora Productions 25th Anniversary Gala

Danielle Mann turned an idea into a reality. That reality: Rivergreen Cocktails. When the pandemic hit, Danielle Mann went from being a full-time OBGYN physician with a packed day-to-day schedule to lots of blank space on her calendar and the most free time she’d had on her hands in a while. So, as summertime hit and outdoor, spaced-out gatherings were allowed, Mann began crafting gin cocktails out of sloe gin in her kitchen to sip on while chatting with friends. Put sloe gin over rocks with sparkling water and a squeeze of lemon, and you’ve got the Danielle Mann quarantine drink. After falling in love with her cocktail, she checked out the canned cocktail aisle at the liquor store, hoping to find something similar to what she was making, but she noticed only gin and tonics. “I went down the canned gin cocktail world rabbit hole, and at that time, two years ago, canned cocktails were trying to take off, and gin was starting to make a comeback. It’s certainly not on the level of vodka or bourbon, but it’s getting a revival,” explained Mann. “I realized it was a missing niche in the market, and I felt like it was an opportunity to do something. So I started playing around with different cocktails and committed to the three I have on the market: Bee’s Knees, Gimlet and Greyhound.”

