Louisville, KY

Pandora Productions 25th Anniversary Gala

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGala attendees dressed to the nines to fit the theme “Studio 54” at...

APRON Inc.’s Two Significant Fundraising Events Are Back

The Ten Taste Salute and Taste of Independence events raise money to support those in the restaurant industry. APRON Inc. is celebrating its talented restaurant community with two fun events, Taste of Independence and The Ten Taste Salute. The nonprofit organization was founded in 2011 as a way to “provide temporary, limited financial relief to professional food and beverage workers in Louisville … who work at locally-owned establishments and who are experiencing financial distress due to illness, accident, emergency or a catastrophic event through no fault of their own,” according to the APRON Inc. website.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Joe Huber’s Family Farm & Restaurant hosts a Music & Magic Show

Enjoy great music from Ragamuffin Sons and be mystified by illusions from David Sloan. Photos provided by Joe Huber’s Family Farm & Restaurant and Tascha Sodan. Joe Huber’s Family Farm & Restaurant is hosting a Music & Magic Show on the Farm with Ragamuffin Sons and David Sloan on July 16. The barn doors will open at 5 p.m., where attendees can enjoy the buffet dinner featuring delectable Southern comfort options before the show begins.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Stitzel-Weller Summer Friday

Stitzel-Weller Distillery hosted their Summer Friday event on June 17. Attendees enjoyed draft cocktails from B&B Trailer, to-go charcuterie and pimento cheese, corn hole and live music.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Arts on the Green

At The Maples Park in Crestwood, art lovers gathered for the annual Arts on the Green festival on June 11 and 12. The festival includes original handcrafted painting, wood, photography, ceramics, glass, jewelry and more.
CRESTWOOD, KY
VOICE Louisville Launch Event at Castle & Key Distillery

On June 9, Castle & Key Distillery hosted a launch party to celebrate VOICE Louisville’s June Food & Drink issue at their location in Frankfort. Guests imbibed signature cocktails and enjoyed small bites from Apiary Fine Catering & Events while exploring the distillery and gardens.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Serving up Success

Adrienne Cole allowed us a glimpse into her life as Co-Owner of Marigold Catering Co. Photo provided by Marigold Catering Co. With over three decades of experience in the hospitality industry between Adrienne Cole and her husband, co-owners of Marigold Catering Co., they’ve seen it all and know what it takes to be successful. Cole’s determination and attention to detail have led her to craft awe-inspiring menus for events around town. Lucky for us, Cole let us in on some of her tips and tricks below.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Galt House Hotel

A blank canvas to paint your picture-perfect wedding in the heart of Louisville. With stunning event spaces from the intimate Waterford space to the grand Archibald Ballroom, The Galt House Hotel provides the perfect setting to ensure a picture-perfect wedding in Louisville. Guests can enjoy magnificent riverfront and city views while the hotel’s talented wedding associates deliver expertise in planning a romantic Louisville wedding that caters to all types of wedding ceremonies.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Gilda’s Over the Edge

With the help of more than 75 volunteers, 99 rappellers scaled the 18-story Hyatt Regency Louisville. Each rappeler raised at least $1,000 to support the mission of Gilda’s Club–to ensure no one faces cancer alone. Gilda’s raised more than $180,000.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Gin There, Done That

Danielle Mann turned an idea into a reality. That reality: Rivergreen Cocktails. When the pandemic hit, Danielle Mann went from being a full-time OBGYN physician with a packed day-to-day schedule to lots of blank space on her calendar and the most free time she’d had on her hands in a while. So, as summertime hit and outdoor, spaced-out gatherings were allowed, Mann began crafting gin cocktails out of sloe gin in her kitchen to sip on while chatting with friends. Put sloe gin over rocks with sparkling water and a squeeze of lemon, and you’ve got the Danielle Mann quarantine drink. After falling in love with her cocktail, she checked out the canned cocktail aisle at the liquor store, hoping to find something similar to what she was making, but she noticed only gin and tonics. “I went down the canned gin cocktail world rabbit hole, and at that time, two years ago, canned cocktails were trying to take off, and gin was starting to make a comeback. It’s certainly not on the level of vodka or bourbon, but it’s getting a revival,” explained Mann. “I realized it was a missing niche in the market, and I felt like it was an opportunity to do something. So I started playing around with different cocktails and committed to the three I have on the market: Bee’s Knees, Gimlet and Greyhound.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
Kennedy’s Slime Shop

A Q&A with a young entrepreneur about her slime business. Twelve-year-old Kennedy Darley recently opened her slime shop, selling pre-made and custom slime. Though Kennedy lives in Jacksonville, Florida, her mother is our Events Director and Account Executive, Dana Darley Daily! Kennedy does gymnastics, cheers and bakes for fun when not running her slime shop. We spoke with Kennedy to learn more about her shop and what she’s learned about running her own business.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Behind the Woman

The VOICE team was fortunate to spend time with Fawn Weaver of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey. Weaver’s most contagious laugh and genuine smile immediately make you feel energized and encouraged. We dove behind the woman to find out what fuels her positivity, motivation and success. In addition to the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
It’s All in the Details

Lesa Buckler, Founder and Owner of Details Furniture Gallery & Design, reimagines a cozy Mockingbird Valley home into a functional family oasis. Tell me about the project. Was this a remodel of someone’s home? What rooms did you do?. This home has great bones, so an entire remodel was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Ann Dreisbach of Whitehouse Residential and Commercial Painting

A mother-daughter business dedicated to quality craftsmanship, professionalism and exceptional employees. Photos provided by Whitehouse Residential and Commercial Painting. Whitehouse Residential and Commercial Painting pride themselves on the meticulous craftsmanship and enduring quality of their work. With years of experience, they have built a name for themselves that most everyone in the Kentuckiana community will recognize and trust. We were fortunate enough to learn more about the distinguished company from the Director of Marketing, Ann Dreisbach.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Letter from the Editor July 2022

Welcome to the July Women in Business issue! My team had the opportunity to speak with many incredible women who are a driving force in our community and have left a mark in whatever industry they’re in. These women allowed us to glimpse into their professions and daily lives by sharing tips, vulnerabilities, challenges and successes.
LOUISVILLE, KY
This Way to Success

Kate Shapira Latts grew Heaven Hill Brand’s marketing team from five to 55. “I always knew I wanted to be in the business world. When I was a kid, I always played store when other kids were playing teacher or house,” Kate Shapira Latts, Chief Marketing Officer at Heaven Hill Brands, explained. Although she knew she wanted to be in the business world, Latts was never pushed towards the family business, Heaven Hill Brands. As a little girl, her world revolved around Heaven Hill Brands. Their milk glasses were Heaven Hill Brand’s rock glasses. Her days consisted of going to the distillery with her father to check in on the business. And family vacations were spent visiting liquor stores to see if consumers picked Heaven Hill off the shelves. “I have these memories of going to Bardstown to the Heaven Hill Distilleries and remembering how the company could physically see that the warehouse was getting bigger. I thought seeing that tangible growth was really cool,” Latts explained. “One of my dad’s favorite things in the world to do is see a consumer pick one of our brands up off the shelf. That sort of consumer behavior inspired me.”
BARDSTOWN, KY
Delegate to Elevate

Ashley Davis Sigman shares her journey to becoming Vice President of Davis Jewelers. Growing up, Ashley Davis Sigman’s father never shoved her toward the family business, Davis Jewelers. So, when it came time for her to pick a major at Indiana University, she chose Communications with a minor in Studio Art, thinking she’d venture into the hospitality industry post-graduation. However, after throwing her graduation cap in the air, Davis Sigman forewent her plans of joining the hospitality industry as she naturally gravitated towards joining Davis Jewelers’ team; she began her career there immediately. “Although I didn’t go into the hospitality industry, the love and excitement of helping and serving others and being a part of their special moments naturally transitioned into the jewelry industry,” Davis Sigman explained.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Family Life v. Career

Judge Angela McCormick Bisig opens up about her career and how she makes her family a priority. As a woman balancing a demanding career as a judge and the nurturing responsibilities of being a mother, Judge Angela McCormick Bisig admitted that there are no secret tricks to her trade other than determination and multitasking. Bisig has been a part of the Kentucky judiciary for over 19 years, where she’s served in a number of roles. Now, she hopes to step away from her position as Chief Circuit Court Judge and fill the District 4 seat on the Supreme Court of Kentucky. “I’ve been working to prepare myself to serve on the Kentucky Supreme Court for most of my life. Not only 13 years as an attorney and 20 years as a judge but also working as a volunteer and board member of many community organizations,” explained Bisig.
LOUISVILLE, KY
A Fearless Leader

Meet Joyce Meyer, a determined and passionate leader at UBS Financial Services Inc. As the morning sun glistens off the pool, Joyce Meyer, the Senior Vice President-Wealth Management Financial Advisor for UBS Financial Services Inc., sets up her home office, stationed in the pool house, for her team to arrive. “It didn’t look like COVID was going away. So, in order to have an orderly business, I felt like I needed to build an office at home,” explained Meyer. The pool house/home office allowed her to continue working during the most challenging months of the pandemic and is now her principal office.
LOUISVILLE, KY

