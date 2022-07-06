ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvert County, MD

Alert Issued For Burglar Wanted In Maryland

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago

Recognize him?

An alert was issued by law enforcement investigators in Maryland as they seek the public’s assistance in locating a wanted suspect who was involved in an alleged burglary.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office released new mugshots of 43-year-old Dwayne Lee Sudduth, who was apprehended in 2012 for his role in a home burglary and for resisting arrest.

Sudduth, who reportedly has a lengthy criminal history, has ties to Prince Frederick, investigators noted. No other descriptive information was provided by the investigators.

Anyone with information regarding Sudduth or his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800, Sgt. Phillip Foote at (443) 624-7137, Deputy First Class J. Murphy at (410) 474-4412, or Deputy First Class Chip Ward at (443) 532-0603.

CALVERT COUNTY, MD
