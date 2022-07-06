ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Horror Film Starring Members of Motley Crue, Papa Roach + FFDP Gets Release Date

By Philip Trapp
Loudwire
Loudwire
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The upcoming horror movie that stars members of Five Finger Death Punch, Motley Crue's Tommy Lee and Papa Roach's Jacoby Shaddix has finally received a release date. Titled The Retaliators, the feature overseen by the artists' label and management company that's now venturing into film, Better Noise Entertainment, was first teased...

loudwire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Loudwire

Stephen Pearcy Reveals He Almost Started Band With Motley Crue Members

As it turned out, the '80s were pretty great for Motley Crue and Ratt, but Stephen Pearcy reveals there was a moment in the early '80s where both acts could have had a different trajectory if a proposed band pairing had worked out. Pearcy reveals that a foursome of himself, Robbin Crosby, Nikki Sixx and Tommy Lee had gotten so far as rehearsing together, but ultimately continued with their respective bands and decided not to pursue their collective.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Robert Trujillo Reveals Familial Tie to Metallica’s ‘Stranger Things’ Season Finale Shred

Last week it was revealed that Metallica's "Master of Puppets" was part of the Netflix series' Season 4 finale, with the character Eddie Munson shredding the track during a key scene. The song is also part of the most recent Stranger Things soundtrack. But did you realize that Metallica's tie to the song's Stranger Things appearance goes deeper than just signing off on allowing its usage? Apparently, the shred of "Master of Puppets" had a little assistance courtesy of Tye Trujillo, son of Metallica's Robert Trujillo.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Stranger Things: Metallica were ‘beyond psyched’ about Eddie Munson’s guitar solo

Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” has topped the iTunes rock charts 36 years after the song was first released.The 1986 track has seen a resurgence of interest after it featured in the new season of Netflix’s Stranger Things.After taking off with young fans on social media, who praised the character Eddie Munson’s “most metal” guitar solo on the series, the song began to rise up the charts around the world.On Tuesday (5 July), Metallica posted to Instagram in support of the Netflix hit’s creators, The Duffer Brothers.“The way the Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacoby Shaddix
Person
Tommy Lee
Loudwire

2023 Monsters of Rock Cruise Lineup Revealed

There's nothing like nice tropical weather after a hard winter and there's nothing like hitting the seas with some of your favorite rock and metal bands. So in 2023, why not make plans to hop on board for the Monsters of Rock Cruise, featuring a star-studded group of acts providing entertainment throughout your voyage.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Music#Horror Film#Music Video#Better Noise Music#Music Streaming#Film Star#Retaliators
ScreenCrush

12 Marvel Heroes That Can Never Appear in the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is already bigger than any reasonable Marvel fan could have ever imagined it would get just a decade ago. Obscure Marvel heroes like Shang-Chi and the Guardians of the Galaxy have gotten their own movies; even less-known characters have shown up in other films and TV shows. Be honest: Did you ever think you might see a live-action version of Black Knight? Of Man-Ape? Of Taserface?!? Of course not! It’s gotten to the point where it sometimes seems like any Marvel character could show up in anything at any time.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Stereogum

In New Memoir, P.P. Arnold Alleges Ike Turner Raped Her

Warning: The following story contains references to sexual assault. The soul singer P.P. Arnold has a memoir called Soul Survivor: The Autobiography coming out in the UK this week. A new interview with Arnold in the Telegraph reveals that the book includes an allegation that Ike Turner “trapped her in a room and raped her.”
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Justine Skye Joins The Season 5 Cast Of ‘Grown-ish’

Singer-Songwriter Justine Skye announced on her social media pages that she would be joining the cast of Grownish. With the caption, “Excited to be a part of the new @grownish family! Can’t wait for you guys to meet Annika 🥰.” Justine will be joining the Original stars, Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, and Diggy Simmons will also continue to appear on the show and Daniela Perkins, who recurred in the previous season, is now a series regular. With the newest crew members Tara Raani, Justine Skye, Amelie Zilber, Ceyair Wright, Matthew Sato, and Slick Woods have joined also as recurring cast members. Including, Andre Johnson Jr. (Marcus Scribner), aka Junior who enrolls at Cal U and embarks on his own journey to being “grown. Skye plays Annika, a funny sharp, and extremely ambitious freshman, who choose Cal U because it was good for her “brand.” Skye dropped her newest project “What a Lie” in April. Her single, “Know Myself,” has accumulated over 57 million streams to date, and her song “Collide,” which features Tyga, was featured on ScHoolboy Q’s Grammy-nominated album Blank Face. She also launched a weekly Instagram music series with Timbaland titled “Space & Time Sessions” during the 2020 pandemic. Acting credits include Already Gone (2019), Tales (2019), and How High 2 (2019). In a Tweet, Skye promises her fans that they are about to be obsessed with Annika because “She’s a bad bitch” sharing her excitement with her followers when the trailer was aired by saying “I am freaking out right now and “Y’all, not me screen recording the trailer. Okay so look.”
TV & VIDEOS
Harper's Bazaar

Anne Hathaway Celebrates the 16th Anniversary of The Devil Wears Prada

Anne Hathaway gave a timely political message while honoring the 16th anniversary of The Devil Wears Prada yesterday. The Oscar winner posted a heartfelt tribute to the 16th anniversary of the iconic film, which has kept its beloved status among fashion lovers for over a decade. She shared her message along with pics of the iconic outfits throughout the film, including her favorite look and a behind-the-scenes snap of her co-star Meryl Strep and costume designer Patricia Field.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Associated Press

Queen + Adam Lambert Announce ‘Rhapsody Over London’

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2022-- Queen + Adam Lambert today announced details of Rhapsody Over London, an exclusive concert spectacular, filmed live at The O2 Arena, London during their current sold-out European Tour, that will premiere live on July 24 via Kiswe’s global streaming platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005180/en/ Queen + Adam Lambert Live Concert Film 24 July 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
MUSIC
Loudwire

‘Everyone Is Welcome in the Metallica Family’ Comments Metal Legends on TikTok

Metallica's TikTok blew up yesterday when they posted a live clip of "Master of Puppets" and commented with an anti-gatekeeping message, saying, "Everyone is welcome in the Metallica family." This seems to be a statement connected to the rise of interest in Metallica based on the attention they are receiving as "Master of Puppets" is part of the Stranger Things season four finale.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Ultimate Metallica

The History of Metallica’s ‘No Life ‘Til Leather’

Metallica celebrated Record Store Day 2015 by releasing their widely circulated and legendary 1982 demo tape No Life ‘Til Leather on cassette. At the time, Metallica were just another unsigned metal band fine-tuning their sound, honing their chops and trying to drum up enough attention to get signed by a record label. Back then, before the Internet and especially in the metal scene, options were few. So many artists took the DIY route and recorded their music and sent out their demos to various record companies as well as fellow metal fans across the globe.
ROCK MUSIC
Loudwire

Loudwire

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy