Pantries, meal sites report rise in demand for food
By Ron Chimelis
MassLive.com
1 day ago
SPRINGFIELD — When Michael Akers was told the demand for food at meal sites and pantries was rising throughout Western Massachusetts, he was not surprised. “That’s what we are seeing here, too,” said Akers, program director for Open Pantry Community Services in Springfield. “Our numbers have...
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A marijuana dispensary in Holyoke is now selling pots plants for people to grow themselves at home. Canna Provisions is now selling four popular strains in plant form for those interested in growing at home. “Fortunately, Massachusetts is a state that allows home grow and we...
WORCESTER - The Worcester Animal Rescue League is the beneficiary of a portion of proceeds from every reusable Community Bag sold at the Stop & Shop on West Boylston Street in July. From now until the end of the month, WARL will receive $1 each time the $2.50 Stop &...
Attorneys representing the employees of the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield have filed a breach of contract complaint against the state Trial Court. A recently-reached agreement called for a deep cleaning of the downtown courthouse, which was supposedly conducted this past weekend to address outstanding health issues. But the workers say the conditions in the building are still unsatisfactory.
CONCORD -- Some Massachusetts towns are now removing fluoride from their tap water.Dr. Douglas Chespak of Varinos Dental Associates says fluoride is one of the biggest fighters against cavities, but a nationwide shortage of the chemical could now impact your drinking water. "Took out four teeth so far today, a lot of those was due to decay," Dr. Chespak told WBZ-TV.Public Works crews in some towns like Concord and Peabody add fluoride to their water supply to prevent tooth decay, but supply chain issues have made finding these chemicals much harder."It's basically an additive that provides, over a long period of...
Nearly 200 workers at Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts clinics in Boston, Worcester, Marlborough and Springfield have voted to join 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East. The mail-ballot election was completed Wednesday afternoon and the workers will join their counterparts from Planned Parenthood clinics in other states that have already voted...
Holyoke, MA – A Jíbaro is a term used to refer to the people of the mountains, who lived in the heart of the island and are the “backbone” of Puerto Rican culture. The term refers to the countryside people who farm the land in a traditional way, but it represents so much more.
Getting Answers: state suing manufacturers of PFAS chemicals. Settlement Coordinator weighs in on Springfield courthouse mold lawsuit potentially returning to court. Settlement Coordinator weighs in on Springfield courthouse mold lawsuit potentially returning to court. Holyoke marijuana dispensary selling plants to grow at home. Updated: 3 hours ago. A marijuana dispensary...
July 8-10 WEBSTER CARNIVAL: July 7-10, Memorial Beach Drive. Hours -- Thursday from 6 p.m.-close, Friday from 6 p.m.-close, Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m.-close. For tickets and updates, visit https://www.fiestashows.com/fs/webster-carnival/. CAPE COD HYDRANGEA FESTIVAL: July 8-17, various locations across Cape Cod. The festival is an annual Cape-wide celebration of...
BOSTON – More money has been provided for Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits in Massachusetts. State officials announced that the program, which was created to offer more food security for children across the state who weren’t able to attend school or childcare due to COVID-19, will be funded through the summer.
Springfield – South Congregational Church, 45 Maple St., at the corner of Maple/High Streets presents a parking lot picnic party on Saturday, July 9 from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be games, face painting, music, and food. All are welcome and it’s free. Show rehearsal. Agawam –...
In a state filled with amazing seafood, a myriad of pizzerias and delis, and some of the most beautiful restaurants in the country, some food spots become easily overshadowed. But there's a certain value to rediscovering these hidden gem restaurants.
Massachusetts, one of the original Thirteen colonies, is currently a state in New England with the highest population. Massachusetts has hundreds of quaint villages that are ideal for any season, from the seashore to the mountainous Berkshires. Visitors can enjoy ideal Cape Cod summers, leaf-peeping in Western Massachusetts in the fall, alpine and nordic skiing through parks in the winter, and the spring blooming of a variety of flowers and cherry blossoms. It is challenging to choose just a few excellent locations in Western Massachusetts. These are the most endearing tiny towns in Massachusetts, with locations ranging from those with Puritan roots to sites that were Revolutionary War battlegrounds to one known for witch hunts.
"We pay a lot of taxes already and the government can't seem to work with it." An upcoming ballot question could lead to a rise in the tax rate for the wealthiest Bay Staters and while progressive leaders and community organizations in the state are eager to see the amendment pass, many Boston.com readers aren’t so sure it’s a good idea for the state.
“Jane’s Revenge” reads the red spray paint scrawled across the sidewalk in front of of Problem Pregnancy at 495 Pleasant St. in Worcester Thursday morning. The message is one of two spray-painted in the city. The other can be found at 358 Shrewsbury St. outside Clearway Clinic, which also had all of its windows smashed. Blue and yellow paint were splattered across the windows and roof of Problem Pregnancy.
After the Amherst Town Council unanimously approved a non-police department first responder municipal agency over a year ago in an effort to institute more reforms, the agency’s first community responders have been sworn in, according to Western Mass News. The program — the Community Responders for Equity, Safety, and...
In its ranking of the best hospitals in every state, Stacker determined that three Massachusetts hospitals stand out from the rest in the Bay State thanks to their quality of care, but also the quality with which they treat their patients, staff and community as well as the costs of administering and providing care.
Every town has its own unique qualities. Off the top of my head, Berkshire County contains towns and cities with well-known history and attractions. North Adams for example, has some well-known hauntings (if you choose to believe) including the Hoosac Tunnel, Houghton Mansion, and who could forget about the Creature that stalks Coca-Cola Ledge? Great Barrington is the birthplace of W.E.B. DuBois, Pittsfield gave us Elizabeth Banks, and people near and far flock to the Town of Stockbridge for the annual Main Street Stockbridge at Christmas attraction. There are obviously many more famous things about Berkshire County that I left out but you get the idea. Who wouldn't want to visit our beautiful county?
WORCESTER - The Worcester area is fortunate to have several outstanding doughnut shops with a range of specialty and custom-made items. At the beginning of each month, three shops release a new menu with their latest creations and ThisWeekinWorcester.com lists them here for your convenience. Below is the July menu...
