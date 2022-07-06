Savor the savings of early Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals on Ninja, GE and Cuisinart

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

We're just days away from Amazon Prime Day 2022 (Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13) and there are already some amazing early deals on home essentials. Amazon has a number of kitchen tools on sale right now including cookware and appliances so you can beat next week's shopping rush.

If you're looking to spruce up your kitchen this year, you've come to the right place. Our kitchen and cooking deal hunters are here to break down the best appliances, cookware, and accessories that Amazon Prime Day already has to offer.

Whether you’re shopping for a premium knife set or an air fryer for summer cooking, we’ve rounded up the best kitchen sales. Here’s everything you need to know about the early Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals.

The best early Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals you can shop

Here are our top five favorite Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals you can shop right now, including a highly rated chef's knife and a cookware set.

Misen 8-Inch Chef Knife for $62 with on-page coupon (Save $13) Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer for $94.99 (Save $35) GE 12-Cup Food Processor with Accessories for $99 (Save $60) Magic Mill Food Dehydrator Machine for $149.99 (Save $40) Cuisinart 11-Piece Stainless-Steel Chef's Classic Cookware Collection for $179.95 (Save $270.05)

The best early Amazon Prime Day small appliance deals

From air fryers to coffee makers, these are the compact machines that get us through the day. And now is the best time to add them to your cart

Zulay Original Milk Frother Handheld Foam Maker for $14.97 (Save $7.02)

Mueller 1.8-Liter Ultra Kettle for $29.97 with on-page coupon (Save $20)

Magic Bullet Blender 11-Piece Set for $29.95 (Save $9.93)

Aroma Housewares Digital Cool-Touch Rice Grain Cooker and Food Steamer for $29.98 (Save $10.01)

Hamilton Beach 40-Ounce Blender for $39.99 (Save $5)

GE 5-Speed Blender for $79 (Save $40)

Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer for $94.99 (Save $35)

GE 12-Cup Food Processor with Accessories for $99 (Save $60)

Magic Mill Food Dehydrator Machine for $149.99 (Save $40)

The best early Amazon Prime Day kitchenware deals

Something as simple as a new set of wine glasses or dishes can make your kitchen feel like a luxurious eatery. These are some of the best deals you can find to make that dream come to life.

WYT 20-Piece Silverware Set from $21.46 with on-page coupon (Save $0.53 to $0.57)

Sweese 4-Piece 8-Ounce Glass Coffee Mugs for $28.99 with on-page coupon (Save $3)

Dowan 10-Inch Large Salad Bowls, Set of Two from $32.99 (Save $2)

Elixir Glassware 8-Ounce Classy Champagne Flutes, Set of Four for $34.97 (Save $10.03)

Schott Zwiesel Pure Tritan Crystal Stemware Glassware Collection, 6 Count for $69 (Save $15)

The best early Amazon Prime Day cookware deals

Whether your old pots and pans are a little too loved or you're just eager for a sleeker upgrade, investing in new cookware is always easier when it comes with a smaller price tag.

T-Fal 18-Piece Dishwasher Safe Cookware Set from $79.99 (Save $13.44 to $40)

Gotham Steel Pots and Pans Set 12-Piece Cookware Set for $88.79 (Save $60.99 to $61.20)

NutriChef 21-Piece Red Silicone Handle Cookware Set for $112.42 (Save $37.57)

Kitchen Academy 12-Piece Granite Induction Kitchen Cookware Set for $119.99 with on-page coupon (Save $10)

Cuisinart 11-Piece Stainless-Steel Chef's Classic Cookware Collection for $179.95 (Save $270.05)

The best early Amazon Prime Day cutlery deals

Without high-quality knives in your kitchen, you'll likely have a hard time putting those restaurant-quality meals together. While the best cutlery doesn't always come cheap, a good sale is a great excuse to upgrade your slicing game

Mosfiata 8-Inch Super Sharp Professional Chef's Knife for $31.99 with on-page coupon (Save $38)

Astercook Knife Set with Built-In Sharpener Block for $34.99 with on-page coupon (Save $55)

Misen 8-Inch Chef Knife for $62 with on-page coupon (Save $13)

Tudoccy 16-Piece Kitchen Knife Set for $79.99 (Save $20)

Vavsea 16-Piece Knife Set for $99.99 with on-page coupon (Save $30)

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day started back in 2015 as a celebration of the retailer's 20th anniversary and a means of increasing membership on the site. Since then, it's exploded into an annual two-day event that often surpasses the success of even Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Now, every summer, Amazon Prime members look forward to doorbuster discounts from Amazon (and its competitors) during Prime Day. Some shoppers qualify for special Prime memberships as well.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 will take place on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. We expect to see tons of price drops in the weeks leading up to Prime Day 2022 with several already-live early Prime Day deals available today.

What kitchen deals can we expect during Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Home cooks and foodies, rejoice! There's no shortage of kitchen deals when it comes to Amazon Prime Day. Last year, we saw markdowns on some of the best cookware sets we've tested, and several renowned appliances—from air fryers to rice cookers to blenders.

Do I need to be a Prime member to shop on Amazon Prime Day?

In short, yes—Amazon Prime Day offers deals that are exclusive to Prime Members only. In addition to the perks of annual Prime Day deals, Prime Members can also enjoy perks like movies and TV with Prime Video, unlimited books with Prime Reading, and more.

Not a Prime Member? You don't have to miss out on deals! Historically, Amazon competitors like Walmart, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, The Home Depot, Wayfair and Best Buy all offer attractive deals around the same time as Prime Day.

