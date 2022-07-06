ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Savor the savings of early Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals on Ninja, GE and Cuisinart

By Monica Petrucci and Jon Winkler, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XYAlQ_0gWm1Bhi00

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

We're just days away from Amazon Prime Day 2022 (Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13) and there are already some amazing early deals on home essentials. Amazon has a number of kitchen tools on sale right now including cookware and appliances so you can beat next week's shopping rush.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

If you're looking to spruce up your kitchen this year, you've come to the right place. Our kitchen and cooking deal hunters are here to break down the best appliances, cookware, and accessories that Amazon Prime Day already has to offer.

►Amazon Prime Day 2022:Shop the 40+ best early Amazon deals today

Nordstrom Anniversary sale:Score early deals on beauty, fashion and home essentials

Whether you’re shopping for a premium knife set or an air fryer for summer cooking, we’ve rounded up the best kitchen sales. Here’s everything you need to know about the early Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals.

The best early Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals you can shop

Here are our top five favorite Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals you can shop right now, including a highly rated chef's knife and a cookware set.

  1. Misen 8-Inch Chef Knife for $62 with on-page coupon (Save $13)
  2. Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer for $94.99 (Save $35)
  3. GE 12-Cup Food Processor with Accessories for $99 (Save $60)
  4. Magic Mill Food Dehydrator Machine for $149.99 (Save $40)
  5. Cuisinart 11-Piece Stainless-Steel Chef's Classic Cookware Collection for $179.95 (Save $270.05)

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

  • All the best early Amazon Prime Day deals: Shop all the best deals you can get today
  • Walmart early Amazon Prime Day sales: Save big on Sony, Instant Pot and Shark
  • Best Buy early Amazon Prime Day sales: Epic deals on Apple, Samsung and LG
  • Lowe’s early Prime Day sales: Score deals on appliances, tools and smart devices
  • Samsung early Prime Day sales: Discounts on Samsung smartphones, tablets and appliances
  • Target early Prime Day sales: Save on KitchenAid, Ninja and Threshold at Target
  • Wayfair early Prime Day sales: Save on All-Clad, KitchenAid and more
  • Early Prime Day Amazon device deals: Smart speakers, TVs and security cameras
  • Early Prime Day tech deals: Shop the best tech deals on sale right now
  • Early Prime Day home and furniture deals: Save on Bissell, Sun Joe and iRobot
  • Early Prime Day TV deals: Top TV sales at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart
  • Early Prime Day clothing and fashion deals: Shop stylish sales at Amazon

The best early Amazon Prime Day small appliance deals

From air fryers to coffee makers, these are the compact machines that get us through the day. And now is the best time to add them to your cart

  • Zulay Original Milk Frother Handheld Foam Maker for $14.97 (Save $7.02)
  • Mueller 1.8-Liter Ultra Kettle for $29.97 with on-page coupon (Save $20)
  • Magic Bullet Blender 11-Piece Set for $29.95 (Save $9.93)
  • Aroma Housewares Digital Cool-Touch Rice Grain Cooker and Food Steamer for $29.98 (Save $10.01)
  • Hamilton Beach 40-Ounce Blender for $39.99 (Save $5)
  • GE 5-Speed Blender for $79 (Save $40)
  • Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer for $94.99 (Save $35)
  • GE 12-Cup Food Processor with Accessories for $99 (Save $60)
  • Magic Mill Food Dehydrator Machine for $149.99 (Save $40)

The best early Amazon Prime Day kitchenware deals

Something as simple as a new set of wine glasses or dishes can make your kitchen feel like a luxurious eatery. These are some of the best deals you can find to make that dream come to life.

  • WYT 20-Piece Silverware Set from $21.46 with on-page coupon (Save $0.53 to $0.57)
  • Sweese 4-Piece 8-Ounce Glass Coffee Mugs for $28.99 with on-page coupon (Save $3)
  • Dowan 10-Inch Large Salad Bowls, Set of Two from $32.99 (Save $2)
  • Elixir Glassware 8-Ounce Classy Champagne Flutes, Set of Four for $34.97 (Save $10.03)
  • Schott Zwiesel Pure Tritan Crystal Stemware Glassware Collection, 6 Count for $69 (Save $15)

The best early Amazon Prime Day cookware deals

Whether your old pots and pans are a little too loved or you're just eager for a sleeker upgrade, investing in new cookware is always easier when it comes with a smaller price tag.

  • T-Fal 18-Piece Dishwasher Safe Cookware Set from $79.99 (Save $13.44 to $40)
  • Gotham Steel Pots and Pans Set 12-Piece Cookware Set for $88.79 (Save $60.99 to $61.20)
  • NutriChef 21-Piece Red Silicone Handle Cookware Set for $112.42 (Save $37.57)
  • Kitchen Academy 12-Piece Granite Induction Kitchen Cookware Set for $119.99 with on-page coupon (Save $10)
  • Cuisinart 11-Piece Stainless-Steel Chef's Classic Cookware Collection for $179.95 (Save $270.05)

The best early Amazon Prime Day cutlery deals

Without high-quality knives in your kitchen, you'll likely have a hard time putting those restaurant-quality meals together. While the best cutlery doesn't always come cheap, a good sale is a great excuse to upgrade your slicing game

  • Mosfiata 8-Inch Super Sharp Professional Chef's Knife for $31.99 with on-page coupon (Save $38)
  • Astercook Knife Set with Built-In Sharpener Block for $34.99 with on-page coupon (Save $55)
  • Misen 8-Inch Chef Knife for $62 with on-page coupon (Save $13)
  • Tudoccy 16-Piece Kitchen Knife Set for $79.99 (Save $20)
  • Vavsea 16-Piece Knife Set for $99.99 with on-page coupon (Save $30)

Nordstrom Anniversary sale:Score early deals on beauty, fashion and home essentials

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day started back in 2015 as a celebration of the retailer's 20th anniversary and a means of increasing membership on the site. Since then, it's exploded into an annual two-day event that often surpasses the success of even Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Now, every summer, Amazon Prime members look forward to doorbuster discounts from Amazon (and its competitors) during Prime Day. Some shoppers qualify for special Prime memberships as well.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 will take place on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. We expect to see tons of price drops in the weeks leading up to Prime Day 2022 with several already-live early Prime Day deals available today.

What kitchen deals can we expect during Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Home cooks and foodies, rejoice! There's no shortage of kitchen deals when it comes to Amazon Prime Day. Last year, we saw markdowns on some of the best cookware sets we've tested, and several renowned appliances—from air fryers to rice cookers to blenders.

Do I need to be a Prime member to shop on Amazon Prime Day?

In short, yes—Amazon Prime Day offers deals that are exclusive to Prime Members only. In addition to the perks of annual Prime Day deals, Prime Members can also enjoy perks like movies and TV with Prime Video, unlimited books with Prime Reading, and more.

Not a Prime Member? You don't have to miss out on deals! Historically, Amazon competitors like Walmart, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, The Home Depot, Wayfair and Best Buy all offer attractive deals around the same time as Prime Day.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Amazon Prime Members Are Eligible for a $200 Bonus Offer This Month

If you're planning to shop for any Prime Day deals, this Amazon credit card is a must-have. The Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card is offering a $200 gift card bonus. You receive the gift card instantly to your Amazon account upon approval. Amazon Prime Day is back, with deals running...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Amazon’s Bestselling Vitamin C Serum With 67,000 Perfect Ratings ‘Erases Wrinkles’ & Is on Major Sale Ahead of Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to skincare star players, it’s hard to beat vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that pretty much does it all, from treating hyperpigmentation (aka dark spots) to preventing signs of aging that appear due to sun and environmental damage and leaving skin feeling and looking bright, smooth, and supple. It’s also natural and gentle, which is why even the most sensitive of skin types rely on vitamin C serum to keep...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cuisinart#Amazon Prime Day#Kitchen Appliances#Clothing Shop#Ge#Nordstrom Anniversary
The Drive

Ryobi’s Monster Sale Is Still on at Home Depot

Team Green will give you a free tool with the purchase of a deeply discounted battery and charger set. I know you're trying to get your head on straight after the holiday weekend, but don't stress over it. Might as well just throw in the towel and sleepwalk through the remainder of the week. You can will your circuits to come to life Monday. Until then, you've got Ryobi Days to keep your mind occupied.
ELECTRONICS
Fast Company

Cut way down on spam calls in 3 simple steps

It’s 2022, and not only have we not licked the problem of bogus phone calls, they actually seem to be getting worse. But while no call-blocking solution is 100% foolproof, doing these three things can work wonders for cutting way, way down on the number of unwanted calls you’ll get.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
USA TODAY

Amazon Prime Day 2022 starts on July 12—shop the 40 best early Amazon deals today

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is less than a week away. It's one of the biggest shopping events of the year and Reviewed has everything you need to know about Prime memberships and how to join. Not only do we have all of that info, but we found all the best early Amazon Prime Day deals you can shop right now!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Food & Wine

Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Colorful Le Creuset Dutch Ovens Ahead of Prime Day—Save Up to $131 Right Now

A Le Creuset Dutch oven is often the one piece of high-end cookware every home cook and food lover pines for. And after being gifted a beautiful purple 5.5-quart model for my birthday, I'm living proof that it's a worthwhile investment that will pay off. Since these coveted Dutch ovens come with a steep price tag and rarely go on sale, finding them at a good price can be a bit of a challenge. Luckily, Amazon just slashed the price on three Le Creuset Dutch ovens ahead of Prime Day — and you won't want to miss out.
SHOPPING
GOBankingRates

7 Secret Money Traps at Walmart

Every time you go shopping and think you've stumbled on a good deal, the truth is, you've actually been manipulated at least a little bit into thinking as much. While some of the deals you get truly...
SHOPPING
CNET

Microsoft 365: How to Get Word, Excel and PowerPoint for Free

Microsoft 365, the evolution of the old Microsoft Office suite, features a variety of apps that you may need for work, school or your personal life. But the cost of a subscription adds up over time, which could become an obstacle to using Word, Excel, PowerPoint or other programs. Fortunately, if you want Microsoft 365, there are ways to get the service for free.
SOFTWARE
Popular Science

A new Echo Dot speaker can be yours for less than $5 with this early Amazon Prime Day deal.

$3.18. That’s how little it will cost Amazon Prime Members to upgrade to a fourth-generation Echo Dot with a qualified trade-in right now. Prime Day hasn’t even started and you can already add Alexa to more rooms while keeping more money in your pocket. If you don’t have an older model to trade-in, or you have more than one speaker to replace (the trade-in offer is one per customer), the Echo Dot is currently only $19.99 for Prime Members—a whopping 60% off its $59.99 retail price.
ELECTRONICS
Real Simple

Deal Alert! Shark's Robot Vacuum With Over 5,000 Five-Star Ratings Is on Sale for Its Cheapest Price Ever

The hardest part of keeping a spotless home is the maintenance, aka the actual act of cleaning. It's why robot vacuums are swiftly becoming a household staple for people who love a clean home without the chore. If you've yet to get a robot cleaner, there's no better time than the present—especially now that Amazon is dropping deals on home items before its major Prime Day sale, including this Shark Ion Robot Vacuum that's now just $130.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Latest Apple iPhone 14 price rumor leaves the 1 TB iPhone 14 Pro Max costing a record-breaking amount

A popular leaker has been sharing some information about the Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus/Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. A few alleged specifications are offered in the relevant posts, which throw up a couple of questions, and these are joined by the purported starting price tags for the upcoming iPhones. So, Anthony (@TheGalox_) states figures of US$799 and US$899 for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14+, respectively, while US$1,099 is apparently required for the base model of the iPhone 14 Pro. According to the tipster, US$1,199 will be the initial asking price for the cheapest configuration of the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
CELL PHONES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

525K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy