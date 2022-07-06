ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Biden says Justice Department will take action if necessary in Akron shooting

Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17wnvD_0gWm191V00

Cleveland, July 6 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the U.S. Justice Department would take appropriate action if the investigation of a police shooting of a Black man in Akron, Ohio, reveals potential violations of federal criminal statutes.

Video released on Sunday showed eight police officers in Akron, Ohio, were involved in a shooting that killed 25-year-old Jayland Walker, whose body was found with some 60 gunshot wounds after he fled a traffic stop last week. read more

Police played multiple videos at a news conference, one of which they said showed a gunshot being fired from the car driven by Jayland Walker, 25. He fled in his car after officers attempted to pull him over for a minor traffic violation.

After a chase of several minutes, Walker jumped out of the car and ran from police, the video showed. Police said it appears he was turning toward officers, who at the time believed he was armed. A gun was later recovered from his car.

The Walker shooting marks the latest in a series of police killings of unarmed Black men, raising questions about police use of force and equal justice for African Americans, and contributing to U.S. polarization.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Leslie Adler and Will Dunham

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 32

Junior Buell
19h ago

Meanwhile Antifa attack police destroy and vandalize buildings and harass federal judges in violation of law and the DOJ does nothing

Reply(2)
19
jmn 001
19h ago

Just a dog and pony show for more votes. Biden doesn't care and no one else does either. They killed a criminal, end of story!

Reply
18
Zanzibar_Dallax
18h ago

"The Walker shooting marks the latest in a series of police killings of unarmed Black men" it really doesnt since, EVEN IN THIS ARTICLE, it says a handgun was recovered from his vehicle. He was unarmed at the time of the police shooting, but he wasnt "unarmed". These kinds of disingenuousness got us months of racial riots in 2020. I can see this author wants to relive that.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Family of black man shot 60 times by Ohio police say they didn't know he had a gun and a COP friend recently introduced him to weapons: Protests in Portland and Akron as lawyer slams officers for 'shooting him like a dog'

A black Ohio man who was shot 60 times and killed by police was only recently introduced to guns by his cop friend, his family's lawyer has revealed, after officers said they found a weapon in his car. Jayland Walker, 25, was shot dead by Akron officers following a traffic...
AKRON, OH
The Spun

LeBron James Reacts To Police Shooting In Hometown Akron

LeBron James took to Twitter on Sunday following the video release of a police shooting in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. Video has been released of the fatal shooting of Black motorist Jayland Walker. Akron police said he fled a traffic stop last week. Body cam footage shows multiple police officers descending upon his vehicle.
Daily Mail

Two men, one a non-U.S. citizen, arrested in Virginia with two rifles, a handgun and 232 rounds of ammunition were planning a July 4 mass shooting - but plans were foiled when hero citizen overheard the plot and alerted authorities

Police in Richmond, Va., seized two assault rifles, one handgun and 232 rounds of ammunition from two men who had planned a mass shooting during Fourth of July celebrations. Police Chief Gerard Smith said officers received a tip from a hero citizen who overheard a conversation between the two individuals planning the attack at Dogwood Dell Amphitheater, where fireworks were displayed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Ex-Cleveland officer who fatally shot Tamir Rice will resign from Pennsylvania department, attorney says

Timothy Loehmann, the former Cleveland police officer who fatally shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014, will resign from a Pennsylvania police department after his hiring sparked outrage, his attorney said. Steve Hazlett, the president of the Tioga Borough Council in Pennsylvania, announced Loehmann's hiring Tuesday, posting a Facebook picture of...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Law & Crime

Pennsylvania Man Who Allegedly Hit Police Officer with an ‘Uppercut’ During Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Dies: Report

A Pennsylvania man accused of assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has reportedly died. Michael John Lopatic, Sr., who was 57 when he was arrested in February 2021, was charged alongside eight co-defendants with crimes ranging from trespassing to theft to assaulting police officers during the melee at the Capitol, when throngs of Donald Trump supporters, angry over Joe Biden‘s win in the 2020 presidential election, descended on the building. The mob was successful in temporarily halting the certification of the vote, forcing lawmakers to either evacuate or shelter in place for hours.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Mason
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Brittney Griner trial - live: WNBA star pleads guilty to drug charges in Russian court

More than four months after her arrest in Moscow, US women’s basketball star Brittney Griner has returned to court for the continuation of her trial for drug charges. The 31-year-old athlete was led into court at Khimki City in handcuffs, clutching a folder with an image of her wife Cherelle on it. She was joined by her lawyers and US embassy staff. Only a few journalists are permitted in court.The charges against her include intentionally transporting narcotics. Facing up to 10 years in prison in Russia, Griner pleaded guilty but added there was no intent to break the law.She will...
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Violent Crime#African Americans
UPI News

Detroit police officer, gunman killed in shooting

July 7 (UPI) -- A Detroit police officer and a suspect were killed in a gunfight that erupted in the city's west side as law enforcement were responding to reports of a gunman indiscriminately firing an assault rifle, authorities said. Detroit Police Chief James White identified the slain officer to...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Daily Beast

Right-Wing Truckers’ Leader Gets Arrested While Protesting Non-Existent COVID Mandates in D.C.

The leader of the right-wing and COVID anti-vax 1776 Restoration Movement—formerly called The People’s Convoy—was arrested near the National Mall on Wednesday after his group came to town protesting non-existent mandates. Far-right Proud Boy member and leader David “Santa” Riddell was taken into custody for a warrant out of Maryland, D.C. Metropolitan Police officers told The Daily Beast on scene. “He was placed under arrest for the arrest warrant that he had issued for him,” D.C. Metropolitan Police assistant chief Jeffery Carroll told The Daily Beast. “We can’t allow somebody out here with an arrest warrant.” D.C. Metropolitan Police also impounded Riddell’s black big rig. The arrest follows the group’s July 4 “attack” on D.C. area highways, where they blocked traffic in upwards of three lanes in each direction on major highways.
MARYLAND STATE
Parents Magazine

10-Year-Old Child Was Denied an Abortion in Ohio, Traveled to Indiana To Seek Care She Needed

Three days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that paved the way for abortion rights in the United States, a 10-year-old rape victim who was six weeks pregnant traveled from Ohio to Indiana to receive abortion care services. Ohio refused to help the child, citing its "trigger law," which banned abortions after six weeks of conception.
INDIANA STATE
Reuters

Reuters

485K+
Followers
341K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy