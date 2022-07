This is certainly not something to sneeze at; one of San Antonio's favorite nature destinations, Rancho Diana, has been named among the best parks for zero pollen. YorkTest, a provider of at-home health tests, looked at the five-day average for grass pollen counts at the country’s 150 largest parks to come up with its list of the best (and worst) parks for hay fever. Rancho Diana landed No. 6 on the list, sharing the top 10 ranking with several cities in Hawaii, Alaska, and Oklahoma.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO